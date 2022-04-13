GREAT BARRINGTON — Julianna Valentini won a tie-break from Stella Brex in the first set at third singles, and that was enough to help push her visiting Eagles over the top of Monument Mountain 3-2.
Valentini won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 to salvage a singles match, after Monument's Marti Cunningham and Isa DeFelice ran to victories at first and second.
Mount Everett made its bones with a doubles sweep. Victoria Breen and Rochelle Worth teamed up to take first doubles after a commanding 6-1 opening-set win. At second doubles, Kaleigh Eichsted and Shira Sawyer won both sets 6-1.
———
Singles — 1. Cunningham (MM) def. Haiss 6-2, 6-4; 2. DeFelice (MM) def. Makuc 6-4, 6-2; 3. Valentini (ME) def. Brex 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Breen/Worth (ME) def. Yook/Cohen 6-1, 6-4; 2. Eichsted/Sawyer (ME) def. A/DeLuca 6-1, 6-1.
Mount Greylock girls 5, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — The Mounties were relentless on the road at Pittsfield on Wednesday.
Greylock girls didn't drop a single point all day long, winning four contested matches 6-0, 6-0 across the board.
Mai O'Connor, Mia Patrick and Pipe Schulman took care of business in the singles bouts, while Charlotte Holubar and Clarissa Louis rolled at first doubles.
———
Singles — 1. O'Connor (MG) def. Laurent 6-0, 6-0; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Fitch 6-0, 6-0; 3. Schulman (MG) def. Sequin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Holubar/Louis (MG) def. Alexander/Timoney 6-0, 6-0; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) win via forfeit.
Mount Greylock boys 3, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield and Taconic boys co-op team actually won two of the three contested matches against Mount Greylock on Wednesday, but the thin home team had to forfeit two disciplines and thus lost the match.
Taconic's Hunter Golin and Greylock's Josh Ruden were in a slug-fest at first singles. Golin took the early advantage with a 6-4 win in the opening set, and held on through Rudin's 6-3 equalizer. Golen fended off Ruden 6-2 in the third set.
Taconic's Noah Krantz won second singles 6-4, 6-4 over Alton McIntosh. Drew Scanlin and Luka Hirsch took first doubles for the Mounties.