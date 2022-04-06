WILLIAMSTOWN — On a brisk April afternoon, the Mount Greylock girls beat Mount Everett 5-0 at the Williams College courts.
The match of the day came at No. 1 doubles as Greylock's Charlotte Holybar and Clarissa Louis needed three sets to defeat Kaileigh Fachstedt and Julianna Valentini. The scores were 6-1, 3-6 5-4 (7-5).
———
Singles — 1. Mai O'Connor (MG) def. Caroline Haiss 6-1, 6-4; 2. Mia Patrick (MG) def. Nadia Makuc 6-3, 6-1; 3. Piper Schulman (MG) def. Rochelle Worth 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — 1. Charlotte Holybar/Clarissa Louis (MG) def. Kaleigh Fachstedt/Julianna Valentini 6-1, 3-6, 5-4 (7-5); 2. Effie Skinner/Beatrice Pedroni (MG) def. Victoria Breen/Shira Sawyer 6-3, 6-1.
Lee girls 4, Monument Mountain 1
LEE — The host Wildcats won all four of their matches in straight sets to knock off a Monument team that had won its opening match of the year 24 hours earlier.
Caroline Maloney got things rolling for the Wildcats in their home opener, beating Isabella DeFelice 6-2, 6-2.
———
Singles — 1. Caroline Maloney (L) def. Isabella DeFelice 6-2, 6-2; 2. Rachel Wendling (L) def. Stella Brex 6-0, 6-1; 3. Eve McDougall (MM) def. Annie Herman 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — 1. Anna Martin/Amy Desiata (L) def. Lilly Bleckman/Bella DeLuca 6-0, 6-1; 2. Hannah Briggs/Emma Puntin (L) def. Karma Cohen/Dawn Yook 6-2, 6-2.
Lenox boys 3, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — The final score gave the win to Lenox, but it was a good day for the Pittsfield co-op boys team.
The three singles matches were the only ones contested, and Pittsfield won two. The Millionaires got the two doubles points via forfeit.
The match of the day came at No. 1 singles, when Hunter Golin needed three sets to beat Lenox's Rocco Piretti. Golin bounced back from a first-set loss to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 in a super tiebreaker.