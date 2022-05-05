WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties made quick work of the Eagles as each match was decided in two sets in a 5-0 win on Thursday afternoon.Mai O'Connor handled first singles while Mia Patrick and Charlotte Holubar took care of business in second and third singles.
Piper Schulman and Clarissa Louis surrendered just one game in first doubles. In second doubles, Effie Skinner and Beatrice Pedroni won both sets 6-3.
———
Singles — 1. O'Connor (MG) def. Haiss 6-1, 6-1; 2. Patrick (MG) def. Makuc 6-0, 6-1; 3. Holubar (MG) def. Sawyer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Schulman/Louis (MG) def. Breen/Handy 6-0, 6-1; 2. Skinner/Pedroni (MG) def. Emerling/Krom 6-3, 6-3.
Mount Greylock boys 5, Mount Everett 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties improved to 6-3 on the year with a sweep of the Eagles.
Tate Carrothers, Josh Rudin and Drew Scanlon handled the singles matches for Greylock.
———
Singles — 1. Carrothers (MG) def. Neski 7-5, 7-6; 2. Rudin (MG) def. Peck 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; 3. Scanlon (MG) def. Volmer 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles — 1. McIntosh/Michalack (MG) def. Peck/Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8); 2. Brennan/Hirsch (MG) def. Vollmer/Seward 6-4, 6-3.
Lee boys 5, Pittsfield 0
LEE — Only three matches were played and the Wildcats snatched them all, improving to 8-0 on the year.
Aidan Smith in third singles and the duo of Javier Anaya and Aiden Blackledge-Hawley won their matches via forfeits, giving Lee the early advantage.
The day's tightest match featured Lee's Josh Perrier and Pittsfield's Noah Krantz, who took the first set 7-6. However, Perrier stormed back with a 6-3 win in the second set and sealed the deal with a 10-7 win in the third.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Golin 6-2, 6-0; 2. Perrier (L) def. Krantz 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-7; 3. Smith (L) win via forfeit.
Doubles — 1. Morandi/Donovan (L) def. Chen/Ginsberg 6-1, 6-4; 2. Anaya/Blackledge-Hawley (L) win via forfeit.
Lee girls 5, Pittsfield 0
LEE — The Wildcats won each of the four matches in straight sets against the Generals.
Shae Kelly stepped up to first singles and handled business 6-3, 6-1. Emma Puntin took second singles and Hannah Briggs wrapped things up with a victory in third singles.
The Wildcats are no 8-1 on the year and will host Monument Mountain at 4:30 p.m. later today.