PITTSFIELD — The seventh annual Thankful 5K brought nearly 300 runners to downtown Pittsfield, all of whom had a hand in donating a large sum of both funds and non-perishable items to the local food pantries.
There were 284 finishers listed, with Colin Young taking the top spot in a scorching 15 minutes, 42.55 seconds for the 5K. The course ran up Depot Street from the McKay Parking Garage, turned left onto North Street to Kent Ave, before spinning back to the start for two full laps.
Put on by Berkshire Running Center and sponsored by MountainOne Bank, the Thankful 5K raised over $8,000 and will send over $7,000 to food pantries at South Congregational, Saint Joseph's Kitchen and Saint Mark's in Pittsfield.
Young, who was a cross-country and track standout at Lenox High School, runs for Saint Lawrence University where he is a sophomore. He bested Mark Rabasco (16:02) by 20 seconds, with Sam Culver (16:06) in third. Matt Rabasco (16:35) and Nick Curelop (16:43) rounded out the top five, all running at a sub-5:30 pace per mile.
Tara Dooley was the top female finisher, placing ninth overall in 17:45.83. Morgan Windram-Geddes was runner-up among female runners in 16th with a time of 18:15.