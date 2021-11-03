The Crows were awarded their trophy from league founder Nigel Gayles following the fall championship games of the Pittsfield Soccer League on Wednesday in Pittsfield.
The co-ed adult league featured 11 teams from across the Berkshires with the top-four teams playing two games simultaneously in order to decide a winner on championship Wednesday.
The other two teams competing were the Team Southside and We peaked in High School. The Crows won the league earning the most goals. The winning team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize equal to the league’s entry fee.
Members of The Crows chanted “We got our money back?,” as the championship came to a close. The co-ed league run in the summer and fall from June-November.