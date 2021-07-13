DALTON — After four years of competing, there aren’t too many people who know the Wahconah cheerleading team quite like senior captains Danielle Whitaker and Jaedyn Barnaby.
More than anything else, the pair of captains described the team as a family — a driving factor as to why this particular group of student-athletes gathered at the Kittredge House on Tuesday to celebrate a fourth-straight Game Day State Championship.
“As a freshman, the team was very welcoming,” Barnaby said. “It is a great program to be a part of because they make you feel welcomed and you grow as a person.”
“Everyone is there for each other and is incredibly helpful,” Whitaker added.
That team-first, or family-first, mindset was on display on June 20 when competing at the Spring Virtual Game Day Tournament. Wahconah, with a score of 152.3, defeated Plymouth South (141.1), Durfee (136.8) and Sharon (128.8) High Schools to continue its reign as state champions. The Game Day competition allows cheerleaders to put sideline responsibilities and traditions on display. The Game Day routine features a timeout cheer, game situations on the sideline and halftime performances.
Coach Nikki DiMassimo and Assistant coach Shana Collins had the two seniors on their roster, along with junior Britney Gaudette, sophomores Ashlyn Wood and Emma Blazick, along with freshmen Hanna Becker, Julianna Diver, Kayla Chabot and Marissa Wilson.
“It was a little difficult because it was silent throughout and we tried to engage the crowd, but there was no crowd,” Whitaker said. “It was pretty weird, but somehow we got through it.”
High school athletics were put on hold for roughly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without games going on, it was very helpful because we focused on improving our skills in all the extra practices we had,” Whitaker said. “We were practicing year-round to get to where we are today.”
Social distancing and wearing masks were now required as the Warriors set their sights on another state title. However, instead of cheering live, the Warriors had to film a rendition of their routine.
“We didn’t have the games where we gained experience by performing in front of a crowd,” DiMassimo said. “We would make sure we had every girl go up and perform by themselves so they could get the nerves out of performing in front of people. We performed in groups and had the groups send everyone videos that we could critique. That helped with missing the crowd.”
DiMassimo focused on making sure practice was not only an opportunity to get better, but a chance to escape from the pandemic, even for a short time.
“The kids had to deal with a lot in general so we tried to make practice a happy place for them,” DiMassimo said. “The seniors were awesome, I thought it was going to be more of a challenge, but they were both so positive and tried to make the best of it.”
While DiMassimo credited the seniors, they made sure to praise what the coaching staff has meant to the team’s success.
“They always push us to be better, show us what we need to fix and how to fix it,” Whitaker said. “They showed us everything they could for us to get better.”
Not only did Barnaby and Whitaker make the best of it, but they also continued what was ignited as freshmen — a streak of four-straight championships.
“It is a big accomplishment and I’m proud of what we’ve done,” Barnaby said. “It’s been really exciting to be part of this program.”