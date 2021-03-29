In order to get to its second NCAA Division I Frozen Four championship games in as many tries, the University of Massachusetts will see a familiar foe.
The NCAA has announced its matchups and times for the 2021 Frozen Four, which will be played next week at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, home of the NHL’s Penguins.
Coach Greg Carvel’s Minutemen (18-5-4), who beat Lake Superior State and Bemidji State to win the Bridgeport Regional, will play Minnesota Duluth (16-10-2) in the second game of the Thursday, April 8 doubleheader. The faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The first game of the doubleheader will have Minnesota State (22-4-1) playing St. Cloud State (19-10-0), with a 5 p.m. faceoff.
The semifinal winners will play Saturday at 7 p.m. for the national championship.
If the UMass-Minnesota Duluth matchup rings a bell, it should. After all, it was only two years ago that the Minutemen and the Bulldogs played in Buffalo, N.Y., for the NCAA title. Duluth won the game, 3-0, over what an Associated Press story called “upstart Massachusetts.”
Nobody is calling Carvel’s team “upstart” this year.
The Minutemen were the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Region, behind Wisconsin. UMass knocked off Lake Superior State 5-1 in the first game of the regional and then earned its way into the Frozen Four with a 4-0 win over Bemidji State.
There were many heroes for UMass over the weekend in Connecticut, but first among equals had to be right wing Carson Gicewicz and goalie Filip Lindberg.
Gicewicz, a grad transfer who was recruited by Carvel at St. Lawrence but never played for him there, scored four of the nine goals UMass scored over the weekend. His second-period goal in the win over Lake Superior State proved to be the insurance tally. Then on Saturday, he scored a natural hat trick with two goals in the first period and one in the second.
Lindberg, a junior from Espoo, Finland, gave up a first period goal against Lake State, and was not scored on again. His current shutout streak is 102 minutes, 37 seconds.
Gicewicz, Lindberg and UMass’ Bobby Trivigno were the three stars of the win over Bemidji.
Duluth advanced to Pittsburgh by virtue of beating North Dakota 3-2 in a history-making championship game in the Grand Forks Regional.
Minnesota Duluth’s Luke Mylymok scored at 2:13 of the fifth overtime to give the Bulldogs the victory.
Two of the four teams coming to Pittsburgh played in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. St. Cloud State was second in the regular-season behind tournament champion North Dakota.
Minnesota State, the fourth team in the tournament, was the regular-season champion in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Minnesota State lost to Northern Michigan in the WCHA semifinal round.
St. Cloud earned its way to the Steel City by knocking off two of UMass’ Hockey East rivals. St. Cloud beat Boston University 6-2, and Boston College 4-1.
This Frozen Four will match up three teams from Minnesota, which calls itself the State of Hockey, against one from Massachusetts. St. Cloud, Minn., is 71 miles from Mankato, the home of Minnesota State. Mankato is 245 miles to Duluth, while Duluth is 147 miles from St. Cloud.