It's good to be a Warrior this week.
Wahconah has three teams alive in MIAA state tournaments, with both soccer teams and the No. 1 seeded football team playing on into this week.
In total, Berkshire County has seen three boys soccer teams, three girls soccer teams, two volleyball teams and two football teams survive the opening week of postseason play. All 10 are still fighting for a state title, while the county's cross-country teams will head to Western Massachusetts championship meets on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
The Lenox girls were the top-seeded soccer team from Berkshire County this season, and they've backed up that ranking by reaching the second week of postseason play in Division V. The No. 6 Millionaires had a preliminary bye and then dumped No. 27 Hopkins Academy 4-0 at home to enter into the Round of 16. With deteriorating field conditions, Lenox's next tournament game was moved to the turf at Berkshire Community College. Coach Brian Seminara's girls welcome No. 11 West Boylston to the Berkshires tonight at 6 p.m. West Boylston was a 2-0 winner over Mount Everett in the Round of 32.
The county boasts two girls teams still breathing in the D-IV bracket, as both No. 13 Wahconah and No. 16 Monument Mountain won tournament games last week after bypassing the preliminary round. The Warriors jumped into action early and took a 2-0 shutout from fellow Western Mass. foe Easthampton in Dalton. Next up they hit the road tonight for a 6 p.m. tilt at No. 4 Millbury, a nearly 2-hour drive. Monument also got a home game in the Round of 32, and eliminated Arlington Catholic 2-1. Stuck in the unfortunate top-left segment of the bracket, that means a long 156-mile journey to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean for a second-round matchup against No. 1 Cohasset on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
The soccer played at Wahconah and Monument Mountain this season has been top-notch, and the boys teams from those schools have also survived into the Round of 16 this week. They're joined by Western Mass. finalist Mount Greylock.
The Spartans earned the No. 7 seed in D-IV, the top boys team out of the Berkshires this fall. Erving Henderson scored twice in their opener and coach Matt Naventi's boys eliminated No. 26 Sturgis West — out of Hyannis — in the opening round. Another home game awaits, as the Spartans welcome in-league foe Pope Francis to Great Barrington this evening. The No. 10 Cardinals eliminated Littleton 2-1, and will visit Monument at 5 p.m.
There won't be any familiarity for Wahconah and Mount Greylock, both No. 8 seeds in D-IV and D-V, respectively. The Warriors bounced No. 25 Northeast Metro Tech in the Round of 32, and get another home match in the Round of 16. That contest is pushed a day to Wednesday, in part because the opponent has to ferry to the mainland before driving 3-plus hours to the Berkshires. Wahconah hosts No. 9 Nantucket for a chance to go to the quarterfinals.
Mount Greylock could stand to pick the brains of Lenox, because the Mounties' Round of 16 foe is Saint Joseph Prep out of Boston, the team that eliminated Lenox on Saturday 1-0 in double overtime. The Phoenix take another long trip back Berkshire County this afternoon to meet coach Blair Dils' crew. Greylock is coming off a 1-0 victory over county foe Mount Everett. Tonight's tilt is set for 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Only two teams remain, and it's no surprise that Lee and Mount Greylock are playing on into Week 2 of the MIAA Division V tournament.
The Wildcats won a Western Mass. title just a week or so ago, before getting placed in the No. 4 seed. Greylock is the No. 14 seed, and both teams got preliminary byes.
Lee then went and cooked Fellowship Christian 3-0, improving its postseason set record to 12-0. The Mounties survived a five-set scare in Williamstown from Hyannis' Sturgis East.
Coach Julia Warren's Wildcats are home again, and will be as well in the Round of 8 if they survive that far. But first, No. 13 Millis takes the Mass Pike to Lee tonight at 6 p.m.
The Mounties have to hit the road for 2-plus hours to the Rhode Island border for a match against No. 3 Blackstone-Millville. That one should get underway at 4 p.m.