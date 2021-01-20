The game plan is to have high school football played in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Fall 2 season. That game plan will not have a playoff component attached to it.
The MIAA's Tournament Management Committee met Wednesday morning, and voted unanimously to have no MIAA-sponsored tournament in the Fall 2 season. The vote was 16-0.
"I don't know if there's a huge appetite for [a football playoff]," Westborough High School athletic director Johanna DiCarlo said before the vote. "We're going to be battling the weather. We're going to be battling snow. I know we're looking in Central Mass. at playing five or six games, but having that last week as kind of a catch-all. If we get shut down for some reason, if we cancel games for weather or what-not, we have a spot to make that game up."
The Fall 2 season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 and run until April 25.
Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon is a member of the Tournament Management Committee, and he said that he would not oppose some sort of regional or state tournament. Shannon did say that because of schedules, Berkshire County football teams would likely not be in position to play in any kind of postseason.
"We're hoping to have Fall 2, but we're going to be starting later in The Berkshires," Shannon told the committee. "There is zero chance we're going to be able to play in a tournament. I wouldn't get in the way of it, if other parts of the state want to run it. We're not going to be able to be allowed to leave our geographic region at all this year."
While the football discussion did not take long and was voted on unanimously, talk turned to trying to play for a postseason schedule for spring sports.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced sports, from the pros to the high schools, to shut down in late March, the Spring sports season shut down too. Because of that, the Taconic High School baseball team was denied a chance to achieve a rare distinction as a back-to-back state champion. Taconic had its eye on a third state title in four seasons.
"We're going to have a much deeper conversation given what we lost with those kids last year," Burlington High School athletic director, and TMC member Shaun Hart said.
"I think for Spring, we're going to have to dial it back a little bit and really consider having a state tournament, or some sort of tournament if time permits," Hart said.
DiCarlo said that the earlier the TMC can make a decision about the possibility of spring sports having postseason tournament, the more planning can go into whether it would be a statewide tournament, or perhaps just a sectional event like a Western Massachusetts tournament.
"To decide on spring sports on Feb. 24, before we even start Fall 2, to me seems too early," Shannon said. "I think that a lot of districts are going to make a decision about where they're going to go and what they're going to do based on the success of Fall 2, when we start getting back outdoors.
"I'm not going to have an answer from my school committee about spring sports before Feb. 24."
Shannon recommended that TMC hold a special meeting in early March, after the Fall 2 season gets underway. That would, he said, give the TMC five or six weeks to decide if they want to have tournaments for the sports of baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, lacrosse and wrestling. Wrestling was moved to the spring by the MIAA's Board of Directors in a late 2020 vote.
"I think that extra three or four weeks buys us a little more time to see the success of Fall 2, make sure that gets up and running," Shannon said. "Hopefully cases start coming down after the big holiday bump. I think people would be a little more amenable to that."
The Tournament Management Committee did not take action on beginning to plan for MIAA-sponsored spring tournaments, be they sectional or state. But chairman Jim O'Leary, the athletic director at St. John's Prep, said that it's something that should be on everyone's minds.
"I know people, anecdotally, were hoping — and it's back to the whole hope thing to give the kids hope — whether or not we can have [a tournament]," O'Leary said. "The spring, in my opinion, is one that we should possibly look at having some kind of plan in place sooner rather than later."