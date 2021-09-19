LENOX — For the past five in-person contested Josh Billings RunAgrounds, the Ironman competition has been Kent Lemme's to lose. In fact, Ironman competitor Josh Flanagan's team handle for the 45th annual triathlon was "Please Kent — Lemme win!"
While Lemme did not do Iron — he cycled as part of a team — there's a new name that competitors and Josh fans might need to know.
Janda Ricci-Munn of Gloucester not only won the Ironman competition, but his time of 2 hours, 30 minutes, 4 seconds was good enough to place second out of all 273 entries in the cycling, paddling and running event that reported finished by sunset.
Ricci-Munn beat Ben Lowry, who was sixth overall, by six minutes. Lowry's time was 2:36:05. After Lowry, Mark Trahan was 10th in 2:39:02 and Trent Koopman was 11th in 2:39:13.
From the shore of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, spectators watch paddlers on the Stockbridge Bowl on Sunday, before they come in for the final leg of the Josh Billings RunAground — the running race to Tanglewood.
Seen from the shore of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, paddlers and first-place finishers Tom Keefe and Ben Pigott take their lap on the Stockbridge Bowl before they come in for the final leg — the running race to Tanglewood.
Seen from the shore of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, paddlers and first-place finishers Tom Keefe and Ben Pigott take their lap on the Stockbridge Bowl before they come in for the final leg — the running race to Tanglewood.
Amy Martin was the first Ironwoman to finish. Martin, who was 86th overall, covered the course in 3:17.54. Finishing second was Lara Denmark, who had a time of 3:21.08. Camille Hanson was third at 3:40:31. Denmark was 97th overall and Hanson was 153rd.
"I have not," Ricci-Munn said, when asked if he had ever competed in The Josh. "I was a former professional triathlete and age-group champion, and that was about 10-12 years ago. I was out of commission for about 10 years with kids, work. I started picking up surf ski in Gloucester. This past year, I got the flame back to get reinvolved in triathlons, multi-sport. It was a natural progression, given that I had been focusing on surf skiing. I have a pretty good background as a cyclist and as a runner."
The victory by Ricci-Munn ended Lemme's run of five consecutive Ironman championships. From 2015-2019, Lemme was fourth overall once, fifth twice, seventh once and 10th in 2019, when The Josh was last competed. Lemme was the 31st biker in for a team that finished 74th overall.
Ricci-Munn is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and resides in his hometown of Gloucester with wife Michelle and children Ryder and Vivien. All were in The Berkshires cheering him on.
The competitive resume is pretty hefty. He was a multiple podium finisher in the 2008 and 2009 Pro-Elite North America Ironman 70.3 circuit. Ricci-Munn was the overall amateur world champion in the 2007 IronMan World Championship 70.3, and won several other IronMan 70.3 competitions. The 70.3 is the amount of miles a competitor races in an event, equaling 113 kilometers.
"I do have a lengthy background as an endurance athlete," he said. "I'm not going to lie. I came out here, and I'm not sure if it was a course record, but knowing the splits I knew if I had a good day, I knew I could take it down."
On Sunday, Ricci-Munn was in a kayak.
"On the bike, I'm used to basically time trialing and being on my own the whole time. The up-and-down nature of a race like this, where you can't really break away," he said. "Especially if you're doing the full event because you're going to burn yourself out for the paddling and run. I just had to concede that I'd have to do my fair share of work up front pulling, and sitting with the front pack. I knew as soon as [Josh Lipka] went out, it would be suicidal to try to go with him. I just stuck to the game plan, stuck to the first pack during the bike."
Ricci-Munn's splits had him the 16th bike to reach Stockbridge Bowl. He had the fourth fastest paddle time and the sixth fastest run.
At the end of the day, Ricci-Munn was smiling, and not just because he was the Ironman champion. He said it was a fun race, the other racers were so friendly, and he called it a great time.
Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.