The calendar will turn in no time, and the MIAA Division VII state championship football game will be here before you know it.
If you are planning on making a trip to Gillette Stadium, or are otherwise interested in keeping tabs on Wahconah’s game against Cohasset, here are some things to know.
Schedule: There are three games on Wednesday’s schedule. The Wahconah-Cohasset Division VII championship game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. It will be sandwiched around a 3 p.m. start of the D-VIII game between Hull and Randolph, and the Division V game with North Reading and Swampscott at 8 p.m. There will be 15 minutes between games 1 and 2 and again between games 2 and 3, so if the Hull-Randolph game runs long, Wahconah and Cohasset won’t start on time.
Ticket prices: Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and senior citizens, while children ages 5-and-under will be admitted for free. If you have the time, the tickets are also good for all three games. Parking at Gillette Stadium is free, and a purchased ticket will allow the holder to get $3 off a ticket for The Patriots Hall of Fame. Tickets must be shown to enter the Hall of Fame.
Purchasing a ticket: The easiest thing to do is to quote the press release from the Patriots. Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that you add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game or event. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.
Gillette is cashless: If you go to the game and you get hungry, there will be concessions available. However, Gillette Stadium is cashless and only contactless payment options are available. For fans who don’t want to use their bank or credit cards, there are kiosks available at the stadium where you can put money in and get a Visa prepaid card. And if it has money left over, it can be used outside the stadium at a later date.
Where to sit: Wahconah fans will be directed to sit in Sections 106-108 on the East side of the stadium. That happens to be behind the Wahconah bench. The Wahconah band will sit in Section 104.
Not going?: So, you’ve decided not to battle the potential for traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike and stay in Berkshire County. Your options for following the game are plentiful. WTBR (89.7-FM) will be broadcasting the game live from Gillette. Pittsfield Community Television will use the live broadcast as the soundtrack for its tape of the game. The game will, however, be live online. Kraft Productions will have live broadcasts of all three games on Wednesday, and again on Thursday. Games will be streamed at Patriots.com, and at CBSBoston.com. There will be no charge. You will also be able to follow Eagle sportswriters Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and Howard Herman (@howardherman) during the game on Twitter. Both will be at Gillette for coverage.