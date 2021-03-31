CHESHIRE — It is hard to forget the success Hoosac Valley football had last season, even if it was roughly 18 months ago.

The Hurricanes, despite a loss in the Western Massachusetts Division VIII semifinals, were the only team in Berkshire County to finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record in 2019.

Only five games are scheduled in the Fall II football season and the kids from Cheshire are using the shortened-spring campaign to carry on the Hurricane way.

"Be respectful and be responsible, that is the Hurricane way," said Logan Leja, a senior linemen. "The main key is responsibility and just being here. The young guys may think that being second string doesn't mean much to the team, but those are the guys that make us better."

The Hurricanes are gearing up for the season with six eighth graders and one freshmen on the roster, along with a new head coach in Mike Bostwick. While the title is new, Bostwick has been with the Hoosac Valley football program since 2009 and was one of the team's assistant coaches last season.

"Just working up the ladder," Bostwick said of the transition to head coach. "I've been here the longest behind coach [Matt] Larabee and said I'll do it.

"We want to keep things rolling with these guys and don't want to lose that consistency."

Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hurricanes were open to any path that ended with games being played.

"We were willing to do everything we needed to once they told us we can play," Bostwick said. "We're excited to play football and that is number one. Our fields haven't been too bad [for practice] and that is all we can ask for."

Hoosac Valley enters the 2021 spring season with 11 juniors on the roster, compared to just four seniors.

"The seniors have been awesome," Bostwick said. "We have a lot of young guys, especially eighth graders, and I want the juniors to show some leadership."

The Hurricane junior class was thrown into the fire as sophomores. Carson Meczywor started at quarterback and Shaun Kastner spent time at running back.

Hoosac's 2019 success started on the running game and the quartet of Kastner, Aaron Bush, Logan Davis and Davion Cote have to fill the massive void created when Liam Feeley graduated. Feeley, one of eight players to graduate last spring, rushed for 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.

"We'll have to step up and run the ball effectively, just like he did," Kastner said. "It feels good to be out here and I'm excited for this opportunity, even though it is a short season."

The ground game likely remains a strength of the Hoosac Valley offense this spring as three of the team's four seniors are returning to the trenches.

"We've been through a lot together," Leja said of the senior group. "You have miscommunications, but we know each other so well that we can work through things together. It is nice to have the older guys in there to teach the younger kids what to expect at this stage.

"I was looking up to the older guys, now I hope to be a leader they can look up to."

Aidan Koczela and Aiden Astorino are the other senior linemen and they'll block for Cote, who will spend time at running back and cornerback in his senior year.

Caleb Harrington is the only upperclassmen listed as a receiver for Meczywor to throw to, but the team may use its running back depth in the air attack. Izaha Stubbs and Joe Delmolino, two of Meczywor's favorite targets from a season ago, graduated in the spring.

"[The kids] are starting to get a good feel for what we are trying to accomplish," Bostwick said. "We'll go out, have some fun and use this momentum to get us into next year.

"Most importantly, this is about getting the seniors the last hurrah they deserve."

It wasn't the final act that Leja and the senior class expected, but things will feel a bit more normal on Saturday morning as the Hurricanes prepare for a 12 p.m. showdown with Monument Mountain at Berkshire Community College's turf field.

"[The day will start] with a mix of rap and heavy metal to get focused," Leja said. "We'll bring it together with our chants to really get us ready.

"It may not be the senior year we expected a few years ago, but it's the best of what we can get and we're working with it."