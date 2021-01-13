It’s mixing a sports metaphor, but University of Massachusetts coach Matt McCall thought it was going to be “Deja vu all over again.”
That’s because UMass had a two-point lead in overtime against Atlantic 10 rival Rhode Island with six seconds left. But Fatts Russell, the Minuteman killer, had the ball.
Russell took the ball, in traffic, down the right sideline and whipped a pass to Antwan Walker whose layup rolled off the rim at the buzzer, giving the Minutemen a hard-fought 80-78 win Wednesday night at the Mullins Center. The Rams had rallied from a 15-point deficit with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in regulation. Allen Betrand matched Ronnie DeGray III with a 3-point shot in the final seconds. Betrand’s trey sent the game into overtime.
In a game where there were five lead changes, the last came with 42 seconds left in OT as Russell, who finished with 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting, dished off his fifth assist to D.J. Johnson, who drained a 3-point shot, putting the Rams up 78-77.
Last March, UMass’ Mitchell made two free throws in the waning seconds to put his team up before Russell was fouled driving to the basket. Russell made two free throws in last year’s game on a foul against Mitchell that UMass Nation still howls about, to escape with a win. There would be no Yogi Berra moment this year.
This time, Mitchell made the two foul shots, Carl Pierre swiped the ball from Rhody’s Jeremy Shepard, who had lost the handle on a drive. Pierre was fouled, missed the first shot and made the second to make it 80-78.
“When [Pierre] misses the first one, the whole fouling up three [points] is off,” McCall said in a post-game Zoom conference with reporters. “What was going through my mind was get the ball out of Fatts’ hands and have someone else make a play.”
The shot by Walker, which would have sent the game into a second overtime, rolled off the rim as the horn sounded. That gave the Minutemen a much-needed victory over their longtime rival.
“We all said we’ve been there before in situations like that, and situations tougher than that,” said Pierre, referencing the double-overtime loss at home to George Mason on Dec. 30. “We were pretty upbeat going into that overtime.”
UMass and URI have played each other now 158 times with UMass winning 90. The win ends a three-game losing streak for the Minutemen, who have now won only two of their last nine games against the Rams.
“That is a great win for our program,” said McCall. “We’ve had not much success versus Rhode Island. I think we have beaten them one time since I’ve been here. We haven’t had a tremendous amount of success. We had a 15-point lead with 10 minutes to go, and they found a way to come all the way back and tie the game.”
With the win, UMass improves to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island falls to 6-7 and 3-3.
The win ties the Minutemen atop the conference with St. Bonaventure, VCU and Richmond. All three were idle Wednesday night.
Four UMass starters scored in double figures. Freshman Ronnie DeGray III had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. DeGray III had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Tre Mitchell, who was in foul trouble for part of the night, finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Pierre had 15 points, while point guard Noah Fernandes had 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and four steals. He also had five turnovers, the most since he had four in a loss at Northeastern.
The game went into overtime when Betrand hit a 3-point shot with 15 seconds left to answer a nifty inside hoop by DeGray and tied the score at 72.
McCall called time out and set up a final play to get the ball into Mitchell. The sophomore center kicked it out to Fernandes who was wide open at the top of the key. He missed his 3-pointer, and Mitchell could not score on the put back, sending the game into overtime.
UMass led 37-31 at halftime. Rhode Island came back and outscored UMass 41-35 in the second half. University of Maryland transfer, and 6-foot-10 center Makhel Mitchell, was 10 for 13 from the field and ended up with a career-high 23 points. He had 11 in the second half, scoring six of them in the final nine minutes. He had most of them when Tre Mitchell was on the bench with four personal fouls.
Russell, who did the Minutemen in last March, did score 13 points, but the Minutemen made him work for every one. Russell was 3 for 13 from the floor and just 1 for 3 from 3-point range.
UMass players Cairo McCrory and Dyondre Dominguez did not play. The only comment on why came from Matt Houde, Assistant Athletic Director, Communications and Public Relations, who said due to Federal educational rights protecting the privacy of student-athletes, they could not comment further.
T.J. Weeks, however, did play 13 minutes. Weeks, who hurt a knee in the win over La Salle, had been a game-time decision.
With the win, UMass is off to its best start since opening Atlantic 10 play 4-0 back in the 2013-14 season. The Minutemen have a chance to make it three conference wins in a row if they beat Fordham on Sunday afternoon.
Last year, UMass opened conference play 1-6.
“It’s very important. It takes a lot of pressure off the back end of the schedule,” said Pierre. “Getting off to a good start, you can start playing with a little bit less stress and more freedom.”