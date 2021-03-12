There are banners all over the walls inside Ed Ladley Gymnasium at Wahconah Regional High School. The ones honoring basketball teams include space for 10 Western Massachusetts boys and girls titles, and one 1987 boys basketball state championship.
When you ask local coaches who both played and coached against Wahconah teams over the years, that's not the first thing they remember.
"We hated going there, because they had those half-moon backboards," said Hoosac Valley boys basketball coach Bill Robinson, who also played for the Hurricanes. "We hated going there. That was a definite home-court advantage."
Those "half-moon" backboards are actually called fan backboards, and they are the first thing that seems to be brought up when you mention the gym at Wahconah, which had been in use since the school opened in 1961. Those fan backboards are, of course, no longer part of the Ed Ladley Gymnasium. For those who played against the Warriors at the time, though, the memory lingers.
Current Taconic coach Bill Heaphy has been a head coach for games at Wahconah, an assistant coach under Bill DiNicola at St. Joseph, and Heaphy played for the Crusaders.
"Going out to Wahconah, what I always remember about Wahconah were the fan backboards," Heaphy said with a laugh. "Man, we hated those things, but those were the boards back then. Between that, the trip out there and the competition, and always the great crowds, boy those were some nights.
"Going back to when I played, certainly, St. Joe was always a big rivalry. Ed and [St. Joseph coach Paul Procopio] were real competitors, and always put out good teams."
How good? During a five-year span from 1987-1991, five Berkshire County teams won Western Mass. Division II championships. Drury won two and Wahconah won the other three. One of those years, 1989, Wahconah beat Drury 56-50.
Current Drury coach Jack Racette knows the rivalry as well as anyone. Not only has he coached at Drury for 15 years and patrolled the sidelines against both Ladley and current coach Dustin Belcher, but Racette also played at Drury for Frank Zoltek. Racette was the point guard on Drury's 1982 and 1983 championship teams. The Blue Devils beat Wahconah 53-39 in 1982, and 51-39 in 1983.
"Nobody wanted to go to Wahconah," Racette said. "People still don't want to go to Wahconah."
Back when Racette played at Drury, hopping on the school bus in North Adams for the ride down Route 8 and into Dalton always gave the Blue Devils a jolt of excitement and anticipation.
"Absolutely. You knew what you were getting, that's for sure," Racette said. "I know we have our Drury-Hoosac rivalry, but Wahconah and Drury basketball goes way back. We played them in two back-to-back Western Mass. championship games. There was always some extra juice there, that's for sure."
If it wasn't the backboards, it was the size of the gym and the surrounding bleachers that gave Wahconah a home-court advantage.
"It felt like just a little bit bigger than the [Pittsfield] CYC" gym, Heaphy said, "that you grew up in when you were a kid, with that experience of fans being on top of you. It's much like the Cameron Crazies. That made for a pretty hot night."
The Boys & Girls Club gym, where Heaphy played and coached at St. Joseph, and Taconic's old gym, were cavernous compared to the Wahconah gym. Drury's Bucky Bullett Gym wasn't a whole lot bigger, but never felt as closed in to Racette as the on in Dalton.
"It was small. It was loud," he said. "You didn't have a lot of fans from Drury there because Wahconah [fans] took up three bleachers [sections] and they would pack as many Drury fans in behind you as they could. It was small and tough to play at."
Robinson's success as a coach at Wahconah came after a few years on the Hurricanes bench.
"It's just like I played here, with Ed yelling and barking at everything. I couldn't beat him. I couldn't beat him when I was playing, and couldn't beat him when I was coaching," the current Hoosac boys coach said. "Then we started figuring things out after a while, and we were finally able to win our fair share of games against Wahconah.
"They always seemed to play a little better down there than they did on the road, for whatever reason."
Ron Wojcik played against Wahconah as a Pittsfield High School student. He was an assistant under Fred Lafave at Lenox, and was the head coach of the Pittsfield boys and later, the Hoosac Valley girls.
"When Ed was there, even as a player or as a coach, every game was a tough game in that gym," Wojcik said. "We could have a blowout at Pittsfield High with Pittsfield and Wahconah, and it would be a two-point game or an overtime game at Wahconah High School."
Unlike most of the other players and coaches who remember their time inside the gym at Wahconah, Wojcik's history with that barn goes back much farther.
"It's interesting. Growing up in [Pittsfield neighborhood] Yankee Orchard, Franny Reardon, Ed's JV coach, was across the street from me. I grew up playing basketball with him, and learning a lot from him as well," said Wojcik, who graduated from Pittsfield in 1980. "Actually, he took me on some of the Wahconah buses when I was a teenager before I was in high school, to some of the Wahconah games over the years. I got to travel with them. By the time I was a junior in high school, playing for Pittsfield High, I would get so fired up because I had that connection with those guys growing up."
Wojcik had something extra as part of the rivalry. While at Pittsfield, he coached Ed Ladley's son Tim.
"I'll never forget Timmy in his senior year. Ed would be screaming for his players to be in his face," Wojcik said. "He hit five 3s on him in the first half. Every time he hit a 3, Ed would always have that rolled up paper in his hand, and he'd slap it down on his knee, which was funny and ironic because that's your son, right?"
For players, going to Wahconah always had that extra bit of "juice" that gave players some energy.
"It's definitely a little bit different feeling, because as a coach, you can't dictate a lot of stuff. When you're playing, you get the ball at least," Racette said. "I was fortunate. I got to coach against Coach Ladley. To be honest with you, I still have a lot of his memorabilia in my bag that I carry to all my games. I had a lot of respect for him."
Oh, and about those fan backboards?
"Personally, I liked those half-moon backboards," Racette. "Where I grew up at the school ground that I played at, we had half-moon backboards. It didn't bother me as much.'
"I played pretty well there."