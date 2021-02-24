There is still no word if schools in the New England Small College Athletic Conference will have spring sports seasons. If the conference does have a season, three Williams College men's lacrosse players will head into it carrying the title of All-American with them.
The USILA/Dynamic Preseason All-America team was unveiled on Monday, and Williams attack Jake Haase, goalkeeper Harry Gahagan and defenseman Chris Burdick were all named All-Americans.
Haase, a junior from Wayland, Mass., was the top-rated Eph, as he was named to the second team. Gahegan, a senior from Glen Cove, Long Island, was named to the third team. Burdick, a junior from Riverside, Conn., earned Honorable Mention honors.
Haase and Burdick both were Honorable Mention All-Americans after a 2019 season that saw Williams advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four.
In 2019, Haase had 32 goals and 67 assists, leading the Ephs in assists and with 99 points. He was second in NESCAC averaging 3.05 assists per game and fifth with 4.5 points per game. In the four-game 2020 season, Haase had 4 goals and 13 assists.
Gahagan had a 10.14 goals-against average in 2020. He was third in NESCAC in 2019 with an 8.04 average, and sixth with a .613 save percentage.
The latest USILA Division III poll has Williams where it has been since the preseason, ranked fifth in the nation. Salisbury was the preseason No. 1 team, and is still there. Tufts was No. 2 in the preseason and remains there. The rest of the top five are RIT, Cabrini and Williams.
In fact, with the exception of four schools close to the tail end of the Top 25, the rankings have been the same while waiting for games to begin. The top 13 teams have not changed in three weeks.
The changes came at spots 14, 15 and 16. Amherst, the preseason No. 14 team, is now ranked 16th. Saint John Fisher, the preseason No. 15 team, moves up to 14, while Franklin & Marshall rises from preseason No. 16 to 15.
Middlebury, the preseason 19th-ranked team in the country, dropped out of the Top 20, while 20th-ranked Washington & Lee moves to 19, and Stevenson is the new No. 20.
Twenty percent of the teams in the current Top 20 are NESCAC schools. Williams, Tufts, 10th-ranked Wesleyan and Amherst are all ranked.
In the final USILA Top 20 from the truncated 2020 season, Tufts was ranked second, Williams third, Amherst seventh and Wesleyan 16th.