PITTSFIELD — It doesn't really matter where the Taconic baseball team plays, for the most part, the results in 2022 have been good.
It was, however, nice for the Thunder to be back on Valentine Road Wednesday for the first time this season.
"It would be nicer if the weather was baseball weather, but it was great playing" at home, Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said after his team beat Chicopee Comp 10-0, in what became the Thunder's home opener. Two earlier home games, against Valley West rivals Pope Francis and West Springfield were flipped, and a home game against Northampton was postponed.
"The parks [department staff] did a great job of getting the field ready for us to have our home opener," Stannard said. "Finally."
It was a day more befitting football with fans wearing wool caps, parkas and gloves — not normal weather for the last week in April. But it did not matter that much to the Thunder, who got a tag-team gem on the mound from Matt Lee and Damon Pause.
Lee was on a 50-pitch limit and after a 28-pitch first inning where he pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam, got into the third inning before he was relieved by Pause, who finished up.
Everyone knows what to expect when Kansas State-commit Lee takes to the mound. Lee struck out Chase Young and Shane Gordon with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning. Pause, while the team in blue and gold might not have known about him, the team in green and gold certainly did.
The sophomore right hander recorded his first varsity victory by pitching the final 2 2/3 innings. Pause gave up one hit and two walks, while striking out four.
"We knew coming in, we just haven't had to use him," Stannard said of Pause. "He's been throwing the ball really well and he's worked hard in the offseason. He looked really good. His breaking pitch was really sharp, and for the most part, he threw a lot of strikes."
Lee pitching out of the first-inning jam gave Taconic an opening, and the Thunder offense took full advantage of it.
Bo Bramer, who was 4 for 4 with two singles and two triples, led off the game with a single up the middle. He got to third on a Gavin Williams wild pitch and a stolen base. With one out, Nick Guachione belted a 2-2 pitch to center for an RBI triple. Guachione was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. He was hit by a pitch and hit a fifth-inning sacrifice fly that plated Kaden Codey with the game-ending 10th run.
With Guachione on first, Evan Blake walked on a 3-2 pitch. Williams uncorked three wild pitches with Lee standing in the box. The third came as Lee walked, but Guachione and Blake both came around to score. It was 3-0 and that, pretty much, was that.
The Colts fall to 1-8, and are 0-2 against city teams, having lost 10-2 to Pittsfield back on April 8.
"You get to see what it takes to be one of the best," Chicopee Comp coach Justin Franczek said. "They're one of the best. A good bunch of guys who put in a lot of work all year. You can see them field, and it's something for some of our younger guys to strive for and to try to aspire to.
"They're a great program and one we certainly respect."
The Thunder are on the road Thursday at East Longmeadow and return to the city for a road game at Pittsfield on Saturday. The traditional rivals will tee it up at 1:30 p.m. at Buddy Pellerin Field.
"Defensively and pitching, we're on spot and look really good," said Bramer, asked to put his team in perspective. "Hitting-wise, we're starting to swing a little bit better, but I think we can still improve more."
It's the fourth consecutive win for Taconic, a run that started after a 4-1 loss at Westfield. Since then, Stannard's team has pitched three shutouts and outscored opponents 31-1.
"I think that bothered them," Stannard said of the Westfield loss, something Taconic had not suffered since June 3, 2019 against Pittsfield. "Obviously, we hadn't been beaten in a long time. I think it struck a nerve with them and they refocused."
