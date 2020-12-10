Carl Pierre did not have to think twice about the question. He and his University of Massachusetts teammates are more than ready to play basketball.
"It's been a long road to get to this point," said the senior guard, one of three double-digit scorers who are on the roster. "Obviously, we're in December and we're just playing our first game. It's a little bit hard to believe, but I think we're all ready for the moment."
UMass will open the season at home on Friday, hosting Northeastern in a home-and-home contest with the Huntington Huskies. Tip off at the Mullins Center will be at 1:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on NESN. That last fact is important, because for the foreseeable future, a bare minimum of people will be permitted inside the Mullins Center. No fans will be admitted.
"It's exciting" to get on the court, said sophomore center Tre Mitchell, who is on the Karl Malone Power Forward Award watch list. "It's kind of surreal with everything that's been going on, how many obstacles that have been in our path, that we finally get to lace them up."
On Sunday, the Minutemen and Huskies will travel to Boston for a noon tip inside Cabot Gym. That's the gymnasium that Jim Calhoun and Reggie Lewis made famous. Like Friday's game, Sunday's game will be on NESN. That is also a good thing because there will be no fans permitted inside of Cabot.
"Our guys are ready to play. They deserve to play. They're excited about playing. I'm sure Northeastern is feeling the exact same way that we are," UMass coach Matt McCall said on a Zoom call with reporters, Thursday afternoon. "They have been dealing with the exact same thing. They haven't played yet and a majority of the country has. I'm not worried about them being too amped up. In these situations and in these times, with no fans or no crowd noise, you have to get yourself a little amped up to play. If there is a concern, it's rust. Not having played since March, and that's why our emphasis has to strictly be on our effort. I'm sure we'll struggle at times executing."
Even less than 24 hours from tip-off, McCall would not say who his starting five will be. He said they'll be known when the names are written into the official scorer's book.
It's the season opener for both teams. UMass' first game, a Wednesday Atlantic 10 Conference matchup with La Salle, was previously postponed and will now be played on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. La Salle had lost its first three games before beating Division II Lincoln (Pa.).
McCall's team had been on a COVID-19 shutdown since it was announced on Nov. 17. The Minutemen got back to practicing this past Saturday and gradually ramped up to full activities. The fourth-year head coach, whose team was 14-17 last year, said that the way things can go in this COVID season, the emphasis will be on self-scouting.
"The focus, no question, needs to be what we are doing to be better as a team with our style of play," the coach said. "I think that's where you have to put the majority of your focus. You get 24 hours from game time, you need to let your guys know the personnel. You need to let them know a few things that they've got to be ready for, and then we've got to go out and play with a tremendous amount of effort."
The Minutemen return four of their top six scorers from last year on a roster that, once again, experienced a fair amount of churn.
Mitchell, a preseason All-Atlantic 10 Conference first-team selection, averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He was the only UMass player named to one of the preseason All Conference teams. UMass was picked to finish eighth in the A-10.
Weeks, who played in 10 games before needing surgery that sidelined him for the rest of the season, averaged 14.7 points per game and was 32 for 66 from outside the 3-point arc. Pierre, who led the Minutemen with 3-pointers made (75) and attempted (224) also averaged in double figures, at 12.1 points per game.
The Minutemen might be, however, as young a team as any squad in the Atlantic 10. Only Pierre and graduate transfer Mark Gasperini are scholarship seniors, while Dibaji Walker is a junior. There are five first-year underclassmen, including sophomore transfer Noah Fernandes and freshmen Javohn Garcia, Dyondre Dominguez, Cairo McCrory and Ronnie DeGray III. One returning sophomore, Preston Santos, is currently taking a leave.
The Huskies, coached by Bill Coen, are pretty much a new team from last year. There are seven freshmen on the roster and a transfer from Notre Dame in 6-foot-7 forward Chris Doherty. Tyson Walker, a sophomore guard, is the top returning scorer for Northeastern. Bolden Brace had 20 points and Tomas Murphy had 18 in the 80-71 UMass win a year ago. Both players have moved on.
"I think [Northeastern] provides a challenge because they have so many new guys," McCall said. "Obviously, Tyson Walker had a really good freshman year last year, and [Shaquille] Walters had an excellent season for them. They have a lot of new faces. I think they're going to present challenges just from the unknowns of their personnel."