Drury High rallied for five runs in the third and seven in the fifth, erasing Mount Everett leads of 5-0 and 8-6 en route to a 13-9 victory Wednesday at Alcombright Field in North Adams.
Kayley Bushika laced an RBI double giving the Blue Devils a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the fifth putting Drury ahead to stay. Liv Perry added a three-run homer for insurance and earned the victory on the mound in three innings of relief.
Mount Everett led early, powered by Emma Goewey’s first-inning two-run homer and an RBI single by Julia Devoti, which scored Tori Gilmore, who had singled and moved up when Meg Loring was hit by a pitch. Tonilyn Smith, who reached on an error, lead off the inning, scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Lexi Tomascak.
Before the bottom of the third inning began, Drury’s captains called a team huddle which changed the tone of the game.
“We really picked up our energy at that point and that turned the game around,” Perry, who hit a home run over the left-field fence by a few feet, said after the game.
“After that, we locked in and we played much better.”
In the bottom of the inning, the Devils rallied. Madison Saunders singled. Ellie Harnick (1 for 1 with two walks, four innings pitched as a starter) followed with another base hit. Saunders scored on Brooke Bishop’s ringing double to left-center. Marley Brothers followed with a two-base hit scoring pinch-runner Bushika and Brooke Bishop. Marley Brothers scored on a passed ball. Rachel Barrows walked, moved up on the passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
In the Devils’ fifth, Barrows walked to open the inning. Heaven Mazza also singled. Ariana Rivard followed with a bunt RBI base hit. Bushika’s RBI knock was followed by a walk to Bishop and lastly Perry’s three-run blast.
Devils interim coach Gordon Tower said, “So proud today what can I say Olivia the way she threw today and that home run she hit. Coming out on the mound relieving Ellie was great. Our team rallied together and never gave up. We made a few mistakes there and we just battled back after getting down and it was ”
Of the brief fifth inning meeting which sparked the rally, Tower said, ”That was something that needed to happen to get us going. It did the job. Brooke Bishop said a few things and the team definitely listened.”
Perry was a little in awe of the home run.
“I thought (the outfielder) might catch it, but it went out, I thought I hit it pretty well and it had a chance,” she said.
Drury evened its record at 7-7 on the season.