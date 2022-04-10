NORTH ADAMS — The Lenox girls and Pittsfield High's Kieran Coscia were the big winners this weekend in the spring season's first track and field meet.
Teams from Lenox, Pittsfield and Southwick competed at Drury High School.
The Lenox girls picked up wins over both PHS and Southwick, while the Pittsfield boys beat Lenox and Lenox topped Southwick.
Coscia was a triple event winner, sweeping the throwing events in the boys meet. His 146-foot, 7-inch javelin throw was best by a gargantuan 55 feet.
Grace Elliot led the Lenox girls with a pair of wins, doubling up in middle distance with the 800 and 1,600. She ran the mile in 5 minutes, 35.40 seconds. Mary Elliot hit for the cycle, winning the 400 by a healthy six-second margin, placing second in shot put and third in the 100.
Southwick's Mia Pompi won two throwing events, while Pittsfield's Randi Duquette took the 200 and carded runner-up spots in the 100 and high jump.
The Lenox boys controlled things in distance events, with Maxwell Adam winning the mile and Dennis Love taking the 2 mile. Teammate Harry Touloukian was second in both. The Millionaires also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Girls
Team Results — Lenox def. Pittsfield 70-52; Lenox def. Southwick 62-55.
100-meter — 1. Emily Butcher (S) 13.67; 2. Randi Duquette (P) 13.72; 3. Mary Elliot (L) 13.87.
200 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 28.58; 2. Dezerea Powell (P) 29.23; 3. Genevieve Collins (L) 32.21.
400 — 1. M. Elliot (L) 1:01.67; 2. Savannah Reber (L) 1:07.28; 3. Elyssa Scrimo (L) 1:09.31.
800 — 1. Grace Elliot (L) 2:34.42; 2. Alice Culver (L) 2:38.77; 3. Hannah Bunnis (L) 2:41.42
1600 — 1. G Elliot (L) 5:35.40; 2. Culver (L) 5:54.66; 3. Collins (L) 6:02.61
3200 — 1. Audrey Touloukian (L) 12:15.60; 2. Julianne Harwood (L) 13:11.63; 3. Grace Ungewitter (P) 13:31.30
100 hurdles — 1. Mia Faria (S) 19.01; 2. Bella Penna (P) 19.93; 3. Sophia Erdem (S) 20.59.
400 hurdles — 1. Faria (S) 1:17.87; 2. Tess Tierney (P) 1:20.69; 3. Fiona Ward (L) 1:24.57.
4x100 relay — 1. Southwick (Butcher, Kowal, Loudon, Proietti) 55.22; 2. Pittsfield 58.86; 3. Lenox 1:04.84.
4x400 relay — 1. Lenox A (DiGrigoli, Scrimo, Reber, M. Elliot) 4:28.02; 2. Lenox B 5:03.41; 3. Southwick B 5:11.47.
4x800 relay — 1. Pittsfield (L. Ungewitter, M. Penna, M. McCluskey, T. McCluskey) 14:51.82.
High Jump — 1. Grace Hanna (S) 4-06; 2. R. Duquette (P) J4-06; 3. CeCe Supranowicz (P) 4-04.
Shot Put — 1. Mia Pompi (S) 28-05; 2. M. Elliot (L) 24-06.75; 3. Bella Kotek (L) 22-05.
Discus — 1. Reber (L) 67-01.5; 2. Mia Pompi (S) 66-01; 3. Penna (P) 63-04.
Javelin — 1. Pompi (S) 69-05; 2. Ferris (P) 64-07; 3. Sai Meesala (L) 62-10.
Boys
Team Results — Lenox def. Southwick 68-50; Pittsfield def. Lenox 76-43.
100-meter — 1. Jake Butcher (S) 12.38; 2. John Oforio (P) 12.53; 3. Damario Powell (P) 12.58.
200 — 1. Matthew Coviello (S) 25.03; 2. James Shovak (S) 26.08; 3. Dakarre Dorsett (P) 26.29.
400 — 1. Ian Bridges (L) 57.96; 2. Owen Klatka (P) 58.21; 3. Oforio (P) 59.39.
800 — 1. Anthony Telladira (P) 2:11.59; 2. Devan Patel (L) 2:13.08; 3. Max Adam (L) 2:14.13.
1600 — 1. Adam (L) 4:41.71; 2. Harry Touloukian (L) 4:44.98; 3. Jack Archey (P) 5:11.17.
3200 — 1. Dennis Love (L) 10:44.78; 2. Touloukian (L) 11:00.29; 3. Archey (P) 11:17.82.
100 hurdles — 1. Lucas Benoit (P) 18.04; 2. Adian D'Aniello (P) 19.98; 3. Ryder King (P) 20.42.
400 hurdles — 1. King (P) 1:05.76; 2. Borese Antropov (S) 1:09.07; 3. D'Aniello (P) 1:09.67.
4x100 relay — 1. Pittsfield (Chairez, Ezan, Powell, Daniels) 48.68; 2. Southwick 49.27; 3. Lenox 51.45.
4x400 relay — 1. Lenox (Ames, Touloukian, Patel, Bridges) 3:51.87; 2. Pittsfield 3:58.72; 3. Southwick 5:15.88.
4x800 relay — 1. Lenox (Love, Vargas, McCormack, Patel) 9:41.34; 2. Pittsfield 10:19.56.
High Jump — 1. Coviello (S) 5-06; 2. Benoit (P) 5-04.
Shot Put — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 47-05; 2. Butcher (S) 38-09.5; 3. Lucian Dupont (P) 32-02.
Discus — 1. Coscia (P) 146-07; 2. Gerogious Zamakis (P) 91-02; 3. Alex DelVecchio (LX) 74-00.
Javelin — 1. Coscia (P) 129-01; 2. Zachary Pupo (P) 125-06; 3. Butcher (S) 118-00.