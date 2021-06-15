In track and field it is important to be peaking at the right time, and with Central/Western Massachusetts championships coming up at the end of this week, that time is now.
Berkshire County student-athletes have competed all spring, and are hitting their stride as the regular season wraps up. Since the last iteration of the Berkshire County Track and Field Honor Roll, there have been 15 new top times posted, including eight new No. 1 marks on the girls side. In terms of top-fives, there are 59 new times and distances over the past week or so.
There are 18 boys and 18 girls with multiple appearances in the individual top fives. If we assign descending point totals to each event — 5 points for 1st place, 4 points for 2nd, etc. — we get a taste of who were the big names in local track and field this season.
The top overall scorer came from the girls side, with Mount Greylock senior Elizabeth Dupras racking up 20 points with a pair of firsts, a second and two thirds. Dupras had the county's best long jump and 100 hurdles time. She is the only athlete to appear five times on the honor roll. However, for most individual first-place medals, it is fellow Mounties senior Jackie Wells who posted the best 800 time, high jump height and triple jump distance, and added a third place in the 400 for 18 points.
Also right up there is Wahconah's Olivia Gamberoni with 17 points for a first-place medal in the 200 along with three runner-up spots. Lenox's Mary Elliot remains in the conversation as well with 14 points, including a pair of golds in the 100 and 400. Elliot and Gamberoni went 1-2 in the 100 and 400, and reversed in the 200. Another Millionaire, Solia Schmid boasted four top-five spots for 11 points Others with three ranking appearances are Hoosac Valley's 400 hurdle champ Lily Boudreau (11 points), and Lenox's mile champ Grace Elliot (10 points). Greylock's Lily Catelotti boasted a first and second.
On the boys side, Monument Mountain senior Kieran Santos takes the cake with 16 points. He boasts the county's top long jump and high jump, while also placing third in both the 100 and 200. He, teammate Quinn Redpath and Taconic's Sean Harrigan are the only male athletes to find four homes on the honor roll. Redpath amassed 11 points, finishing second in the 400 hurdles, while Harrigan collected nine including a runner-up in triple jump.
In terms of collecting points, though, it was the Pittsfield High throwing duo that did the most to challenge Santos. Kieran Coscia finished atop both the shot put and discus rankings and placed third in javelin for 13 points. Teammate Connor Hayford won javelin and landed behind Coscia in the other two events for 12 points. Another General, senior Emmanuel Nda was the only other athlete to surpass 10 points by sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes. Others with three ranking appearances are Wahconah's Brodie Calvert (8 points) and Mount Greylock's Jack Catelotti (9 points). Lenox's Andre Collins had a first and second, as did Wahconah's Brennan Andersen.
In the relays, Pittsfield and Lenox asserted their respective dominances. The Millionaires took the top spot in both the 4x400 and 4x800 in both the boys and girls rankings. Meanwhile, the Generals controlled the sprinting with the top 4x100 times for both the boys and girls.
———
BOYS
100 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 10.96; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 11.66; 3. (tie) Kieran Santos (MM) and Quinn Redpath (MM) 11.72; 5. Sean Harrigan (T) 11.78
