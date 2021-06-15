GLJ_5887.jpg

Lenox's Mary Elliot finishes the spring with the top 100 and 400 times in Berkshire County, and is runner-up in the 200.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
2021-06-15-TRACK-2

Wahconah's Brody Calvert makes three appearances on the final Berkshire County Track and Field Honor Roll.

In track and field it is important to be peaking at the right time, and with Central/Western Massachusetts championships coming up at the end of this week, that time is now.

Berkshire County student-athletes have competed all spring, and are hitting their stride as the regular season wraps up. Since the last iteration of the Berkshire County Track and Field Honor Roll, there have been 15 new top times posted, including eight new No. 1 marks on the girls side. In terms of top-fives, there are 59 new times and distances over the past week or so.

There are 18 boys and 18 girls with multiple appearances in the individual top fives. If we assign descending point totals to each event — 5 points for 1st place, 4 points for 2nd, etc. — we get a taste of who were the big names in local track and field this season.

The top overall scorer came from the girls side, with Mount Greylock senior Elizabeth Dupras racking up 20 points with a pair of firsts, a second and two thirds. Dupras had the county's best long jump and 100 hurdles time. She is the only athlete to appear five times on the honor roll. However, for most individual first-place medals, it is fellow Mounties senior Jackie Wells who posted the best 800 time, high jump height and triple jump distance, and added a third place in the 400 for 18 points.

2021-06-15-TRACK-4

Pittsfield's Anthony Telladira owns the top 800 time in Berkshire County this spring.

Also right up there is Wahconah's Olivia Gamberoni with 17 points for a first-place medal in the 200 along with three runner-up spots. Lenox's Mary Elliot remains in the conversation as well with 14 points, including a pair of golds in the 100 and 400. Elliot and Gamberoni went 1-2 in the 100 and 400, and reversed in the 200. Another Millionaire, Solia Schmid boasted four top-five spots for 11 points Others with three ranking appearances are Hoosac Valley's 400 hurdle champ Lily Boudreau (11 points), and Lenox's mile champ Grace Elliot (10 points). Greylock's Lily Catelotti boasted a first and second.

On the boys side, Monument Mountain senior Kieran Santos takes the cake with 16 points. He boasts the county's top long jump and high jump, while also placing third in both the 100 and 200. He, teammate Quinn Redpath and Taconic's Sean Harrigan are the only male athletes to find four homes on the honor roll. Redpath amassed 11 points, finishing second in the 400 hurdles, while Harrigan collected nine including a runner-up in triple jump.

In terms of collecting points, though, it was the Pittsfield High throwing duo that did the most to challenge Santos. Kieran Coscia finished atop both the shot put and discus rankings and placed third in javelin for 13 points. Teammate Connor Hayford won javelin and landed behind Coscia in the other two events for 12 points. Another General, senior Emmanuel Nda was the only other athlete to surpass 10 points by sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes. Others with three ranking appearances are Wahconah's Brodie Calvert (8 points) and Mount Greylock's Jack Catelotti (9 points). Lenox's Andre Collins had a first and second, as did Wahconah's Brennan Andersen.

In the relays, Pittsfield and Lenox asserted their respective dominances. The Millionaires took the top spot in both the 4x400 and 4x800 in both the boys and girls rankings. Meanwhile, the Generals controlled the sprinting with the top 4x100 times for both the boys and girls.

——— 

GLJ_5817.jpg

Pittsfield's Lucas Benoit and Wahconah's Brennan Andersen are 1-2 in the 110 hurdles in Berkshire County this season, while Andersen owns the top 400 hurdles time.

BOYS

100 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 10.96; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 11.66; 3. (tie) Kieran Santos (MM) and Quinn Redpath (MM) 11.72; 5. Sean Harrigan (T) 11.78
200 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 22.32; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 23.37; 3. Kieran Santos (MM) 23.65; 4. Quinn Redpath (MM) 24.03; 5. Sean Harrigan (T) 24.05
400 — 1. Andre Collins (LX) 53.05; 2. Ely Carroll (LX) 53.09; 3. Brodie Calvert (W) 53.82; 4. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 53.87; 5. Jack Catelotti (MG) 54.39
800 — 1. Anthony Telladira (P) 2:04.63; 2. Ely Carroll (LX) 2:05.54; 3. Quinn McDermott (MG) 2:06.69; 4. Gavin Santos (MM) 2:08.83; 5. Lucien Firth (MM) 2:10.53
1 Mile — 1. Harry Touloukian (LX) 4:44.77; 2. Ted Yee (LX) 4:47.52; 3. Colin Young (LX) 4:47.91; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 4:55.20; 5. Charlie McWeeny (MG) 4:57.60
2 Mile — 1. Colin Young (LX) 10:32.50; 2. Dennis Love (LX) 10:33.69; 3. Justin Levesque (HV) 10:40.69; 4. Ted Yee (LX) 10:41.19; 5. Maxwell Adam (LX) 10:52.26
110 Hurdles — 1. Lucas Benoit (P) 17.29; 2. Brennan Andersen (W) 17.51; 3. Josh Meaney (T) 17.75; 4. Quinn Redpath (MM) 18.20; 5. Travis Hoose (T) 18.36
400 Hurdles — 1. Brennan Andersen (W) 1:01.72; 2. Quinn Redpath (MM) 1:04.00; 3. Nick Alibozek (HV) 1:05.78; 4. Vincent Welch (MG) 1:06.01; 5. Owen McNeil (T) 1:06.45
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 45.59; 2. Monument Mountain 46.98 3 Taconic 47.28; 4. Mount Greylock 47.90; 5. Wahconah 49.26
4x400 Relay — 1. Lenox 3:38.14; 2. Monument Mountain 3:39.39; 3. Mount Greylock 3:44.10; 4. Wahconah 3:46.80; 5. Pittsfield 3:53.69
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox 8:45.19; 2. Pittsfield 8:52.19; 3. Mount Greylock 9:26.07; 4. Hoosac Valley 9:51.89; 5. Taconic 10:02.67

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

High Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 6-01; 2. Eddie Boyko (MM) 5-10; 3. (tie) Sincere Moorer (P), Christian Pringle (P) and Sean Harrigan (T) 5-08
Long Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 20-04; 2. Frank Boua (T) 19-10; 3. Brodie Calvert (W) 19-05; 4. Eddie Boyko (MM) 18-11.25; 5. Noah Kelly (W) 18-06
Triple Jump — 1. Sincere Moorer (P) 41-02.5; 2. Sean Harrigan (T) 39-01; 3. Adriel Benko (MG) 37-11; 4. Brodie Calvert (W) 37-07.75; 5. Lucien Firth (MM) 37-07.5
Shot Put — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 48-02; 2. Connor Hayford (P) 47-00; 3. Ryan Goss (HV) 41-03; 4. Alex Perenick (W) 39-01; 5. Frank Boua (T) 37-09
Discus — 1. (tie) Ryan Goss (MG) and Kieran Coscia (P) 133-07; 3. Connor Hayford (P) 114-02; 4. Dan Warren (MG) 114-01; 5. Ian McGrath (T) 104-08
Javelin — 1 Connor Hayford (P) 197-03 2 Andre Collins (LX) 151-09; 3. Kieran Coscia (P) 140-11; 4. Zack Hubbard (HV) 138-07; 5. Jenner Kittle (MG) 125-05

GIRLS

100 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 13.12; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 13.13; 3. Randi Duquette (P) 13.44; 4. Isabella Costella (MM) 13.47; 5. Aryianna Garceau (W) 13.48
200 — 1. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 26.80; 2. Mary Elliot (LX) 27.12; 3. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 27.43; 4. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 27.51; 5. Solia Schmid (LX) 27.84
400 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 59.25; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 1:01.65; 3. Jackie Wells (MG) 1:03.23; 4. Savannah Reber (LX) 1:04.60; 5. Sophia Mele (MG) 1:04.73
800 — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 2:22.32; 2. Haley Crosier (W) 2:33.13; 3. Ellen Huth (LX) 2:33.20; 4. Meredith McCandless (P) 2:33.71; 5. Grace Elliot (LX) 2:35.41
1 Mile — 1. Grace Elliot (LX) 5:37.91; 2. Ellen Huth (LX) 5:38.15; 3. Aidan Burns (LX) 5:44.59; 4. Grace Malone (MG) 5:44.97; 5. Kate Swann (MG) 5:46.37
2 Mile — 1. Grace Malone (MG) 11:58.34; 2. Grace Elliot (LX) 12:13.86; 3. Kate Swann (MG) 12:22.66; 4. Julianne Harwood (LX) 12:55.07; 5. Julia Latura (T) 12:58.81
100 Hurdles — 1. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 16.39; 2. Solia Schmid (LX) 17.65; 3. Lena Helmke (MM) 18.11; 4. Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 18.39; 5. Katherine Goss (MG) 18.82
400 Hurdles — 1. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 1:07.24; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 1:09.96; 3. Solia Schmid (LX) 1:10.22; 4. Tess Tierney (P) 1:15.16; 5. Kelly Anderson (W) 1:16.00
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 53.31; 2. Monument Mountain 54.54; 3. Wahconah 54.90; 4. Mount Greylock 55.46; 5. Hoosac Valley 55.91
4x400 Relay — 1. Lenox 4:17.60; 2. Mount Greylock 4:20.54; 3. Wahconah 4:27.32; 4. Pittsfield 4:32.08; 5. Monument Mountain 4:37.74
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox 10:24.50; 2. Mount Greylock 10:57.76; 3. Monument Mountain 11:45.57; 4. Wahconah 11:50.94; 5. Taconic 12:11.14
High Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 5-00; 2. Randi Duquette (P) 4-11; 3. (tie) Elizabeth Dupras (MG), Abby Dohoney (MM) and Chase Hoey (MG) 4-10
Long Jump — 1. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 16-09; 2. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 15-09.25; 3. Solia Schmid (LX) 15-05; 4. Anna Marie Romano (MM) 14-10.5; 5. Aryianna Garceau (W) 14-02.25
Triple Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 33-05.75; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 31-08.5; 3. Quinn Walton (W) 30-11.75; 4. (tie) Alyssa Garabedian (HV), Taibat Ahmed (T) 30-04
Shot Put — 1. Adelyn Furlong (W) 28-00.5; 2. (tie) Sophia Mele (MG), Lily Catelotti (MG) and Emma Gilooly (MG) 27-03; 5. Molly Shippee (W) 25-07
Discus — 1. Lilly Catelotti (MG) 88-05; 2. Hanna Shea (HV) 83-05; 3. Lily Fredsall (MM) 81-02.5; 4. Dakota Grosz (P) 77-06; 5. Talia Kapiloff (MG) 76-09
Javelin — 1. Meredith McCandless (P) 109-04; 2. Lily Fredsall (MM) 100-08; 3. Abby Scialabba (MG) 98-02; 4. Dakota Grosz (P) 94-09; 5. Olivia Ruggiero (MM) 90-08

Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240. On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.

Sports Editor

Mike Walsh is sports editor at The Berkshire Eagle. He's been with The Eagle since 2017. Walsh also authors the NENPA-winning Powder Report column. He's an avid snowboarder, runner, homebrewer, and he used to play a pretty mean sousaphone.