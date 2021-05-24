With two full weeks in the bag, Berkshire County track and field teams are starting to see where they stand as the league shakes out and athletes start setting sights on qualification times for sectional and state meets.
All local teams have competed at least twice so far, with a handful of big meets on deck for this week. With that said, here is The Eagle’s first look at the county’s honor roll through Monday night. The honor roll will be updated and published weekly for the remainder of the season.
There are four local student-athletes appearing in four separate individual events on the honor roll. Monument Mountain’s Kieran Santos is leading the county in both the high and long jump events, while also owning the No. 3 spot in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Pittsfield’s Emmanuel Nda and Mount Greylock’s Jack Catelotti are 1-2 in both sprints.
Two girls also appear four times, and they are actually 1-2 in the 200. Wahconah’s Olivia Gamberoni leads the way with a 26.80-second time, while Mount Greylock’s Elizabeth Dupras stands second. Gamberoni is also the No. 2 in the 100, just .01 seconds off the lead of Lenox’s Mary Elliot. The Warriors freshman also makes stands runner-up in the 400 behind Elliot and the triple jump behind Jackie Wells of Greylock. Dupras is leading the way in the 100 hurdles and second in the 400 hurdles. She’s also fourth in long jump.
Lenox’s Solia Schmid may not yet lead the county in any individual event, but she owns two seconds, a third and a fifth.
Wells is the most prolific scorer this season, leading the Berkshire League in three events; the 800, triple jump and high jump. She’s the only three-position leader among the girls or boys.
Also of note among girls competitors are Elliot, who leads two categories and is top-five in a third. Same goes for Hoosac Valley’s Lilly Boudreau, the top 400 hurdler and long jumper. Boudreau actually owns a .01 lead on Dupras in the 400 hurdles.
On the boys side there are four athletes leading two categories each. Nda remains the top sprinter, with a big meet coming up against Catelotti’s Mounties. Santos rules the jumps, while Lenox’s Ted Yee has staked his claim on a Millionaires-heavy distance category. Yee leads the mile and two mile, both just ahead of teammate Colin Young. In fact, Lenox owns the top three times in both events, and the fifth in each, with Hoosac’s Justin Levesque fourth in each. The Millionaires also own two top-five 800 spots.
The final double leader is Pittsfield’s Connor Hayford in both shot put and javelin with a monster 197-03. He’s also third in discus. Along with Kieran Coscia’s three appearances, PHS owns seven of the 15 throwing spots.
Other three-time appearances go to Catelotti, Yee, Taconic’s Sean Harrigan, Wahconah’s Brodie Calvert, Hoosac’s Nick Alibozek, Monument’s Eddie Boyko and 400-meter leader Andre Collins of Lenox.
Any corrections or missing times, please report to mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com
———
GIRLS
100 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 13.12; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 13.13; 3. Isabella Costella (MM) 13.47; 4. Randi Duquette (P) 13.58; 5. Maggie Nichols (MG) 13.64. 200 — 1. Olivia Gamberoni 26.80; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 27.43; 3. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 27.51; 4. Mary Elliot (LX) 27.62; 5. Solia Schmid (LX) 28.12. 400 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 59.86; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 1:01.65; 3. Jackie Wells (MG) 1:03.23; 4. Sophia Mele (MG) 1:04.73; 5. Lily McDermott (MG) 1:05.66. 800 — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 2:29.75; 2. Haley Crosier (W) 2:34.72; 3. Sophia Tournas-Hardt (MM) 2:43.35; 4. Meredith McCandless (P) 2:43.85; 5. Grace Elliot (LX) 2:46.74. 1 Mile — 1. Ellen Huth (LX) 5:38.15; 2. Aidan Burns (LX) 5:54.05; 3. Julianne Harwood (LX) 6:00.13; 4. Genevieve Collins (LX) 6:00.49; 5. Haley Crosier (W) 6:08.46. 2 Mile — 1. Grace Malone (MG) 12:15.78; 2. Kate Swann (MG) 12:22.66; 3. Julianne Harwood (LX) 13:16.36; 4. Audrey Touloukian (LX) 13:31.47; 5. Aria Grossman (MM) 13:52.44. 100 Hurdles — 1. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 17.12; 2. Solia Schmid (LX) 17.65; 3. Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 18.72; 4. Kelly Anderson (W) 18.91; 5. Lena Helmke (MM) 18.95. 400 Hurdles — 1. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 1:09.95; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 1:09.96; 3. Solia Schmid (LX) 1:12.27; 4. Kelly Anderson (W) 1:16.61; 5. Genevieve Collins (LX) 1:17.07. 4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 54.52; 2. Monument Mountain 55.01; 3. Wahconah 55.46; 4. Mount Greylock 55.66; 5. Hoosac Valley 55.91. 4x400 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 4:20.54; 2. Lenox 4:20.55; 3. Wahconah 4:27.32; 4. Pittsfield 4:47.71; 5. Monument Mountain 4:53.88. 4x800 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 10:57.76; 2. Lenox 11:10.42; 3. Wahconah 11:50.94; 4. Monument Mountain 12:10.82; 5. Pittsfield 12:15.42. High Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 5-00; 2. Chase Hoey (MG) 4-10; 3. (tie) Abby Dohoney (MM) and Chase Hoey (MG) 4-08; 5. (tie) Randi Duquette (P), Aryianna Garceau (W) and Marcella Tenuta (MM) 4-06. Long Jump — 1. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 15-09.25; 2. Solia Schmid (LX) 14-11; 3. Anna Marie Romano (MM) 14-10.5; 4. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 14-09; 5. Quinn Walton (W) 13-11. Triple Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 33-05.75; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 31-08.5; 3. Quinn Walton (W) 30-11.75; 4. (tie) Abby Dohoney (MM) and Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 29-06. Shot Put — 1. Emma Gilooly (MG) 27-03; 2. Molly Shippee (W) 24-11.25; 3. Lilly Catelotti (MG) 23-10; 4. Sophia Mele (MG) 23-08; 5. Dakota Grosz (P) 23-04.5. Discus — 1. Lilly Catelotti (MG) 84-00; 2. Hanna Shea (HV) 83-05; 3. Lily Fredsall (MM) 81-02.5; 4. Brianna Dowling (MG) 72-08; 5. Emma Gilooly (MG) 71-04. Javelin — 1. Meredith McCandless (P) 101-04; 2. Abby Scialabba (MG) 91-07; 3. Lily Fredsall (MM) 87-02; 4. Dakota Grosz (P) 86-06; 5. Jane Skavlem (MG) 85-08.
BOYS
100 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 11.15; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 11.66; 3. Kieran Santos (MM) 11.72; 4. Sean Harrigan 11.78; 5. Quinn Redpath (MM) 11.85. 200 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 23.12; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 23.37; 3. Kieran Santos (MM) 23.65; 4. Ted Yee (LX) 24.22; 5. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 24.55. 400 — 1. Andre Collins (LX) 53.22; 2. Brodie Calvert (W) 53.82; 3. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 53.87; 4. Ely Carroll (LX) 53.93; 5. Jack Catelotti (MG) 54.39. 800 — 1. Quinn McDermott (MG) 2:08.33; 2. Lucien Firth (MM) 2:10.53; 3. Andre Collins (LX) 2:10.88; 4. Gavin Santos (MM) 2:11.57; 5. Ely Carroll (LX) 2:11.89. 1 Mile — 1. Ted Yee (LX) 4:48.11; 2. Colin Young (LX) 4:51.99; 3. Harry Touloukian (LX) 4:56.66; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 4:57.26; 5. Dennis Love (LX) 4:58.21. 2 Mile — 1. Ted Yee (LX) 10:41.19; 2. Colin Young (LX) 10:45.29; 3. Dennis Love (LX) 10:47.29; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 10:53.37; 5. Harry Touloukian (LX) 10:54.78. 110 Hurdles — 1. Lucas Benoit (P) 18.64; 2. Josh Meaney (T) 18.67; 3. Brennan Andersen (W) 19.16; 4. Eddie Boyko (MM) 19.32; 5. Nick Alibozek (HV) 19.51. 400 Hurdles — 1. Brennan Andersen (W) 1:02.62; 2. Nick Alibozek (HV) 1:05.78; 3. Ryder King (P) 1:08.56; 4. Lucas Benoit (P) 1:09.61; 5. Travis Hoose (T) 1:10.34. 4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 46.41 2 Monument Mountain 47.38; 3. Mount Greylock 48.18; 4. Wahconah 51.05; 5. Taconic 55.07. 4x400 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain 3:42.83; 2. Mount Greylock 3:48.03; 3. Lenox 3:57.84; 4. Wahconah 4:01.70; 5. Pittsfield 4:03.88. 4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox 9:22.48; 2. Mount Greylock 9:26-07; 3. Hoosac Valley 9:51.89; 4. Taconic 10:18.54; 5. Wahconah 10:34.60. High Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 6-01; 2. Eddie Boyko (MM) 5-10; 3. (tie) Sincere Moorer (P), Christian Pringle (P) and Sean Harrigan (T) 5-08. Long Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 19-07; 2. Brodie Calvert (W) 19-05; 3. Eddie Boyko (MM) 18-11.25; 4. Frank Boua (T) 18-09; 5. Christopher Ngo (P) 18-04.75. Triple Jump — 1. Sincere Moorer (P) 40-09; 2. Sean Harrigan (T) 38-11; 3. Nick Alibozek (HV) 37-06; 4. Lucien Firth (MM) 36-11.75; 5. Brodie Calvert (W) 36-08.75. Shot Put — 1. Connor Hayford (P) 47-00; 2. Kieran Coscia (P) 44-06; 3. Ryan Goss (HV) 40-07; 4. Alex Perenick (W) 39-01; 5. Edgar Vergara (P) 36-01. Discus — 1. Ryan Goss (MG) 133-07; 2. Kieran Coscia (P) 133-02; 3. Connor Hayford (P) 113-01; 4. Dan Warren (MG) 105-05; 5. Ian McGrath (T) 100-08. Javelin — 1. Connor Hayford (P) 197-03; 2. Andre Collins (LX) 146-07; 3. Zack Hubbard (HV) 128-11; 4. Kieran Coscia (P) 121-10; 5. Nolan Smith (T) 116-11.