Rainy weather sacked much of the Berkshire County track and field week.
However, despite just one meet getting in, there was a handful of Honor Roll performances and improvements.
The Pittsfield boys and Mount Greylock girls won a Tuesday afternoon dual meet at Taconic. The Generals' Emmanuel Nda, already the county leader in the 100 and 200-meter sprints, bested himself twice. Nda slipped underneath a pair of milestones finishing the 100 in under 11 seconds and the 200 in under 23. He was also the anchor leg on Pittsfield's 4x100 relay team, which continued fine-tuning down to a 45.59-second mark.
There is a new leader in the shot put rankings on the boys side. Pittsfield's Kieran Coscia's throw of 48 feet, 2 inches slides him in front of teammate Connor Hayford's 47 feet. Coscia also improved his spot to third in javelin and still sits second in discus.
Lucas Benoit of PHS improved his top spot in the 110 hurdles slightly, as well.
There were no new outright leaders on the girls side, but in the girls shot put the top spot is a three-way tie. Mount Greylock's Sophia Mele and Lily Catelotti joined teammate Emma Gilooly with top throws of 27 feet, 3 inches. Catelotti still stands alone atop the discus rankings, and improved her throw by over 4 feet.
The 800 marks featured the steepest improvements, with Greylock's Jackie Wells dropping around 7 seconds from her leading spot on the girls side. Another Mountie, Quinn McDermott shed 2 seconds from his top 800 time in the boys standings.
Mount Greylock seniors and Providence College-commit Elizabeth Dupras shed almost a full second off her leading 100 hurdles time and now holds an even larger lead at 16.39.
For the Pittsfield girls, their 4x100 relay team strengthened its lead on the county at 53.31 seconds, while Meredith McCandless added a throw of 105-07 to her javelin lead.
Finally of note, for Mount Greylock both Grace Malone and Kate Swann — previously and still 1-2, respectively, in the 2 mile rankings — tossed their hats into the mile standings as well and currently rank second and third, respectively, behind Lenox's Ellen Huth.
Girls
100 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 13.12; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 13.13; 3. Isabella Costella (MM) 13.47; 4. Randi Duquette (P) 13.50; 5. Maggie Nichols (MG) 13.54
200 — 1. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 26.80; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 27.43; 3. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 27.51; 4. Mary Elliot (LX) 27.62; 5. Solia Schmid (LX) 28.12
400 — 1. Mary Elliot (LX) 59.86; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 1:01.65; 3. Jackie Wells (MG) 1:03.23; 4. Sophia Mele (MG) 1:04.73; 5. Lily McDermott (MG) 1:05.66
800 — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 2:22.32; 2. Haley Crosier (W) 2:34.72; 3. Meredith McCandless (P) 2:37.91; 4. Sophia Tournas-Hardt (MM) 2:43.35; 5. Lucy Igoe (MG) 2:44.37
1 Mile — 1. Ellen Huth (LX) 5:38.15; 2. Grace Malone (MG) 5:44.97; 3. Kate Swann (MG) 5:46.37; 4. Aidan Burns (LX) 5:54.05; 5. Julianne Harwood (LX) 6:00.13
2 Mile — 1. Grace Malone (MG) 12:15.78; 2. Kate Swann (MG) 12:22.66; 3. Julianne Harwood (LX) 13:16.36; 4. Audrey Touloukian (LX) 13:31.47; 5. Aria Grossman (MM) 13:52.44
100 Hurdles — 1. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 16.39; 2. Solia Schmid (LX) 17.65; 3. Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 18.72; 4. Kelly Anderson (W) 18.91; 5. Lena Helmke (MM) 18.95
400 Hurdles — 1. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 1:09.95; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 1:09.96; 3. Solia Schmid (LX) 1:12.27; 4. Kelly Anderson (W) 1:16.61; 5. Genevieve Collins (LX) 1:17.07
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 53.31; 2. Monument Mountain 55.01; 3. (tie) Wahconah and Mount Greylock 55.46; 5. Hoosac Valley 55.91
4x400 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 4:20.54; 2. Lenox 4:20.55; 3. Wahconah 4:27.32; 4. Pittsfield 4:39.28; 5. Monument Mountain 4:53.88
4x800 Relay — 1. Mount Greylock 10:57.76; 2. Lenox 11:10.42; 3. Wahconah 11:50.94; 4. Monument Mountain 12:10.82; 5. Pittsfield 12:15.42
High Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 5-00; 2. Chase Hoey (MG) 4-10; 3. (tie) Abby Dohoney (MM) and Chase Hoey (MG) 4-08; 4. (tie) Randi Duquette (P)/Aryianna Garceau (W)/Marcella Tenuta (MM) 4-06
Long Jump — 1. Lilly Boudreau (HV) 15-09.25; 2. Elizabeth Dupras (MG) 15-09; 3. Solia Schmid (LX) 14-11; 4. Anna Marie Romano (MM) 14-10.5; 5. Quinn Walton (W) 13-11
Triple Jump — 1. Jackie Wells (MG) 33-05.75; 2. Olivia Gamberoni (W) 31-08.5; 3. Quinn Walton (W) 30-11.75; 4. (tie) Abby Dohoney (MM) and Alyssa Garabedian (HV) 29-06
Shot Put — 1. (tie) Sophia Mele (MG), Lily Catelotti (MG) and Emma Gilooly (MG) 27-03; 4. Molly Shippee (W) 24-11.25; 5. Laura Dupuis (MG) 24-00
Discus — 1. Lilly Catelotti (MG) 88-05; 2. Hanna Shea (HV) 83-05; 3. Lily Fredsall (MM) 81-02.5; 4. Talia Kapiloff (MG) 74-08; 5. Dakota Grosz (P) 74-01
Javelin — 1. Meredith McCandless (P) 105-07; 2. Abby Scialabba (MG) 91-07; 3. Jane Skavlem (MG) 87-06; 4. Lily Fredsall (MM) 87-02; 5. Dakota Grosz (P) 86-06
Boys
100 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 10.96; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 11.66; 3. Kieran Santos (MM) 11.72; 4. Sean Harrigan 11.78; 5. Quinn Redpath (MM) 11.85
200 — 1. Emmanuel Nda (P) 22.32; 2. Jack Catelotti (MG) 23.37; 3. Kieran Santos (MM) 23.65; 4. Ted Yee (LX) 24.22; 5. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 24.55
400 — 1. Andre Collins (LX) 53.22; 2. Brodie Calvert (W) 53.82; 3. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 53.87; 4. Ely Carroll (LX) 53.93; 5. Jack Catelotti (MG) 54.39
800 — 1. Quinn McDermott (MG) 2:06.69; 2. Lucien Firth (MM) 2:10.53; 3. Andre Collins (LX) 2:10.88; 4. Gavin Santos (MM) 2:11.57; 5. Ely Carroll (LX) 2:11.89
1 Mile — 1. Ted Yee (LX) 4:48.11; 2. Colin Young (LX) 4:51.99; 3. Harry Touloukian (LX) 4:56.66; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 4:57.26; 5. Dennis Love (LX) 4:58.21
2 Mile — 1. Ted Yee (LX) 10:41.19; 2. Colin Young (LX) 10:45.29; 3. Dennis Love (LX) 10:47.29; 4. Justin Levesque (HV) 10:53.37; 5. Harry Touloukian (LX) 10:54.78
110 Hurdles — 1. Lucas Benoit (P) 18.02; 2. Josh Meaney (T) 18.67; 3. Brennan Andersen (W) 19.16; 4. Eddie Boyko (MM) 19.32; 5. Nick Alibozek (HV) 19.51
400 Hurdles — 1. Brennan Andersen (W) 1:02.62; 2. Nick Alibozek (HV) 1:05.78; 3. Quinn Redpath (MM) 1:07.05; 4. Ryder King (P) 1:08.38; 5. Lucas Benoit (P) 1:08.59
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield 45.59; 2. Monument Mountain 47.38; 3. Mount Greylock 47.90; 4. Wahconah 51.05; 5. Taconic 55.07
4x400 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain 3:42.83; 2. Mount Greylock 3:46.97; 3. Pittsfield 3:53.69; 4. Lenox 3:57.84; 5. Wahconah 4:01.70
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox 9:22.48; 2. Mount Greylock 9:26.07; 3. Hoosac Valley 9:51.89; 4. Taconic 10:18.54; 5. Wahconah 10:34.60
High Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 6-01; 2. Eddie Boyko (MM) 5-10; 3. Sincere Moorer (P) 5-08; 4. Christian Pringle (P) 5-08; 5. Sean Harrigan (T) 5-08
Long Jump — 1. Kieran Santos (MM) 19-07; 2. Brodie Calvert (W) 19-05; 3. Eddie Boyko (MM) 18-11.25; 4. Frank Boua (T) 18-09; 5. Cedric Lemaire (MG) 18-05
Triple Jump — 1. Sincere Moorer (P) 40-09; 2. Sean Harrigan (T) 38-11; 3. Nick Alibozek (HV) 37-06; 4. Lucien Firth (MM) 36-11.75; 5. Brodie Calvert (W) 36-08.75
Shot Put — 1. Kieran Coscia (P) 48-02; 2. Connor Hayford (P) 47-00; 3. Ryan Goss (HV) 41-03; 4. Alex Perenick (W) 39-01; 5. Ismael Baldolo (P) 37-05
Discus — 1. Ryan Goss (MG) 133-07; 2. Kieran Coscia (P) 133-02; 3. Connor Hayford (P) 114-02; 4. Dan Warren (MG) 105-05; 5. Ian McGrath (T) 100-08
Javelin — 1. Connor Hayford (P) 197-03; 2. Andre Collins (LX) 146-07; 3. Kieran Coscia (P) 131-04; 4. Zack Hubbard (HV) 128-11; 5. Nolan Smith (T) 116-11