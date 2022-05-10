CHESHIRE — On Monday at Hoosac Valley, the Hurricanes split a dual meet with Taconic.
The Taconic boys handled the Hurricanes 114-26, while the Hoosac Valley girls beat out the Thunder 84-53.
The Taconic boys and Hoosac girls each had a monster individual performance as the driving force.
Sean Harrigan and Lily Boudreau each won four individual events.
Harrigan took the 100 and 200 dashes, and then out-leapt the field in high jump and triple jump.
Boudreau similarly swept the sprints, and then added wins in the 400 hurdles and long jump.
Taconic got four podium spots from Frank Boua, who won long jump, and a cycle from Jake Stevens, who placed in all three throwing events. Travis Hoose won the 110 hurdles and was a part of two relay victories.
The Hoosac boys got three wins from Justin Levesque in the 800, mile and 2 mile. Jake Mucci added wins in shot put and discus for the Hurricanes.
The Taconic girls got two wins and a third from Tiffin Martin, and a first and second from Ahliya Phillips. Lily Powell had a win and was on two relay winners.
Alyssa Garabedian was on three podiums for Hoosac. Gabby Billetz and Hannah Shea traded wins and runner-ups in the discus and shot put.
Girls
100 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 13.50; 2. N. Pompi (HV) 13.81; 3. E. Daly (T) 14.14.
200 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 27.96; 2. A. Phillips (T) 29.12; 3. E. Daly (T) 29.98.
400 — 1. A. Phillips (T) 1:05.32; 2. T. Garabedian (HV) 1:13.31; 3. A. Garabedian (HV) 1:14.73.
800 — 1. A. Sobel (HV) 2:56.79; 2. S. Hanger (T) 3:01.33; 3. E. Ives (T) 3:03.78.
1 Mile — 1. L. Powell (T) 6:57.41; 2. C. King (HV) 7:23.12; 3. R. Miller (T) 7:41.20.
2 Mile — 1. H. Walsh (HV) 14:56.12.
100 Hurdles — 1. T. Martin (T) 17.93; 2. A. Garabedian (HV) 18.44; 3. R. Starsja (T) 19.31.
400 Hurdles — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:10.87; 2. R. Starsja (T) 1:12.55; 3. M. Adams (T) 1:16.77.
4x100 Relay — 1. Hoosac Valley (Rehill, Davis, Scholz, Pompi) 55.53; Hoosac B 1:04.46; 3. Taconic B 1:04.80.
4x400 — 1. Taconic (Ives, Powell, Adams, Starsja) 4:49.81; 2. Hoosac Valley 4:53.70.
4x800 — 1. Taconic (Zuccalo, Ives, Powell, Hanger) 13:17.49; 2. Hoosac Valley 14:06.35.
High Jump — 1. T. Martin (T) 4-05; 2. T. Ahmed (T) 4-00; 3. T. Rehill (HV) 3-10.
Long Jump — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 14-07.5; 2. N. Pompi (HV) 14-05.5; 3. T. Ahmed (T) 13-11.5.
Triple Jump — 1. T. Garabedian (HV) 31-05.5; 2. T. Ahmed (T) 29-11; 3. A. Garabedian (HV) 29-10.5.
Shot Put — 1. G. Billetz (HV) 29-11.5; 2. H. Shea (HV) 27-09; 3. T. Martin (T) 24-07.
Discus — 1. H. Shea (HV) 90-04; 2. G. Billetz (HV) 85-05; 3. O. Scholz (HV) 78-05.
Javelin — 1. A. Scialabba (HV) 80-07; 2. H. McNeice (HV) 72-02; 3. E. Farrington (HV) 66-06.
Boys
100 — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 11.67; 2. (tie) J. Davis (T) and F. Boua (T) 11.84.
200 — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 23.94; 2. F. Boua (T) 24.04; 3. A. Trapani (T) 24.05.
400 — 1. D. DuBois (T) 57.99; 2. L. Murphy (T) 1:04.88; 3. D. DuBois (T) 1:05.18.
800 — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 2:18.01; 2. A. Pierce (T) 2:27.20; 3. M. Pierce (T) 2:29.87.
1 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 4:49.81; 2. D. Norton (T) 5:19.87; 3. C. Sultaire (T) 5:50.02.
2 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 10:48.33; 2. S. Mercier (T) 12:46.48; 3. E. Krantz (T) 13:41.43.
110 Hurdles — 1. T. Hoose (T) 16.89; 2. T. Altman (T) 19.30; 3. R. Agyeku (T) 20.33.
400 Hurdles — 1. A. Peprah (T) 1:08.09; 2. T. Altman (T) 1:08.30; 3. D. Gresser (T) 1:16.41.
4x100 Relay — 1. Taconic (Hoose, Trapani, Davis, Harewood) 47.45; 2. Taconic C 54.48; 3. Taconic B 55.15.
4x400 — 1. Taconic (Trapani, M. Pierce, DuBois, Hoose) 4:04.31.
4x800 — 1. Taconic (A. Pierce, M. Pierce, Lopenzina, Murphy) 11:20.43.
High Jump — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 5-08; 2. L. Soule (T) 5-04; 3. G. Statley (T) 4-10.
Long Jump — 1. F. Boua (T) 19-02; 2. E. Harewood (T) 17-01.5; 3. R. Agyeku (T) 16-05.5.
Triple Jump — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 38-05; 2. D. Gresser (T) 30-07.
Shot Put — 1. J. Mucci (HV) 38-02; 2. F. Boua (T) 37-09; 3. J. Stevens (T) 36-10.5.
Discus — 1. J. Mucci (HV) 105-11; 2. J. Stevens (T) 86-05.5; 3. J. Lafreniere (T) 81-00.
Javelin — 1. J. Stevens (T) 109-03; 2. J. Lafreniere (T) 106-09; 3. J. Martin (HV) 79-00.