GREAT BARRINGTON — In a dual meet on Monday afternoon, the Monument Mountain boys and girls track and field teams pulled out a pair of wins over visiting Taconic.
The Spartans girls squad knocked off the Thunder 93-48, while on the boys side things hurtled toward a thrilling 71-70 finish.
The Monument boys took 10 individual firsts, while Taconic won four events and was victorious in two of the three relay races. However, it was the Spartans in the 4x400 with Gavin Santos, Colin Kinne, David Flynn and Quinn Redpath finishing in 3:52.39 to take seal the meet.
Flynn (sprints) and Redpath also had a pair of individual wins, with Redpath added a runner-up spot to his wins in javelin and the 400. The top individual for the home team, however, was freshman Sean Scarbro who collected four individual wins. Scarbro swept the jumping events and added a first in the 400 hurdles as well.
For Taconic, Josh Stevens won shot put and discus and was runner-up in javelin.
On the girls side, another Monument freshman performed at the top of her game. Lily Haskins-Vaughan won the 100 and 200 to start out, and then added a win in high jump. Classmate Polly Geddes had two firsts and a second, winning the 800 and 2 mile. Seniors Abby Dohoney and Lily Fredsall helped seal the meet, with Dohoney adding a second and a third to her triple jump win, and Fredsall taking discus and javelin.
Taconic was led by Tiffin Martin, who won shot put and the 100 hurdles, and was third in triple jump.
———
Girls
100 — 1. L. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 14.54; 2. E. Daly (T) 14.12; 3. I. Costella (MM) 14.39.
200 — 1. L. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 29.26; 2. L. de Movellan (MM) 29.66; 3. M. Ralph (MM) 31.69.
400 — 1. S. Curletti (MM) 1:14.13; 2. G. Soule (MM) 1:15.02; 3. K. Errichetto (T) 1:23.40.
800 — 1. P. Geddes (MM) 2:57.12; 2. S. Curletti (MM) 3:02.53; 3. S. Tournas-Hardt (MM) 3:12.15.
1 Mile — 1. L. Powell (T) 7:15.66; 2. R. Miller (T) 7:43.82; 3. E. Saupe (MM) 7:44.19.
2 Mile — 1. P. Geddes (MM) 15:08.32; 2. K. Havens (MM) 15:41.29; 3. S. Tournas-Hardt (MM) 15:51.69.
100 Hurdles — 1. T. Martin (T) 18.25; 2. S. Pollard (MM) 19.30; 3. R. Starsja (T) 20.05.
400 Hurdles — 1. S. Pollard (MM) 1:17.05; 2. R. Starsja (T) 1:18.04; 3. M. Gage (T) 1:42.82.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Costella/Dohoney/Gamberoni/de Movellan) 55.70; 2. Monument B 1:01.52; 3. Taconic 1:03.19.
4x400 — 1. Monument Mountain (Gamberoni/Pollard/Curletti/Smedvig) 4:55.87.
4x800 — 1. Monument Mountain (Tournas-Hardt/Smedvig/Strzepa/Havens) 12:20.54; 2. Taconic 13:13.68.
High Jump — 1. L. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 4-06; 2. (tie) P. Geddes (MM) and A. Dohoney (MM) 4-04.
Long Jump — 1. T. Ahmed (T) 12-07.5; 2. E. Barnett (T) 12-05.5; 3. A. Dohoney (MM) 11-11.75.
Triple Jump — 1. A. Dohoney (MM) 28-10; 2. T. Ahmed (T) 28-04; 3. T. Martin (T) 27-11.75.
Shot Put — 1. T. Martin (T) 24-07; 2. A. Bolotova (T) 22-00.5; 3. A. Chicoat (T) 21-06.
Discus — 1. L. Fredsall (MM) 74-07; 2. A. Chicoat (T) 56-00; 3. A. Bolotova (T) 50-04.
Javelin — 1. L. Fredsall (MM) 87-07; 2. L. de Movellan (MM) 59-05; 3. E. Barnett (T) 57-04.
Boys
100 — 1. D. Flynn (MM) 11.70; 2. S. Harrigan (T) 12.03; 3. T. Hoose (T) 12.14.
200 — 1. D. Flynn (MM) 23.83; 2. A. Trapani (T) 25.29; 3. S. Harrigan (T) 25.46.
400 — 1. Q. Redpath (MM) 54.98; 2. D. DuBois (T) 1:00.72; 3. E. Harewood (T) 1:02.25.
800 — 1. G. Santos (MM) 2:20.74; 2. C. Kinne (MM) 2:26.06; 3. A. Pierce (T) 2:30.29.
1 Mile — 1. D. Norton (T) 5:37.49; 2. L. Faggioni (MM) 5:58.74; 3. E. Krantz (T) 6:04.74.
2 Mile — 1. L. Faggioni (MM) 12:45.93; 2. S. Mercier (T) 12:57.10; 3. E. Krantz (T) 13:11.74.
110 Hurdles — 1. T. Hoose (T) 17.49; 2. Q. Redpath (MM) 17.75; 3. T. Altman (T) 19.62.
400 Hurdles — 1. S. Scarbro (MM) 1:08.25; 2. A. Peprah (T) 1:13.30; 3. T. Altman (T) 1:16.70.
4x100 Relay — 1. Taconic (Hoose/Trapani/Davis/Harewood) 47.55; 2. Taconic B 53.29.
4x400 — 1. Monument Mountain (Santos/Kinne/Flynn/Redpath) 3:52.39; 2. Taconic 4:08.83.
4x800 — 1. Taconic (A. Piece/M. Pierce/Lopenzina/Cummings) 11:11.99.
High Jump — 1. S. Scarbro (MM) 5-02; 2. L. Soule (T) 5-00; 3. K. Torrico (MM) 4-10.
Long Jump — 1. S. Scarbro (MM) 16-05.75; 2. E. Harewood (T) 15-11.75; 3. E. Henderson (MM) 15-00.75.
Triple Jump — 1. S. Scarbro (MM) 34-09; 2. E.Harewood (T) 32-01; 3. A. Seddon (MM) 31-06.
Shot Put — 1. J. Stevens (T) 36-09; 2. S. Teigen (MM) 31-07.5; 3. J. Lafreniere (T) 31-04.
Discus — 1. J. Stevens (T) 86-11; 2. J. Lafreniere (T) 81-03; 3. S. Teigen (MM) 73-05.
Javelin — 1. Q. Redpath (MM) 110-10; 2. J. Stevens (T) 109-06; 3. J. Lafreniere (T) 101-10.