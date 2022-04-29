GREAT BARRINGTON — Track and Field teams from Lenox and Hoosac Valley joined Monument Mountain for a tri-meet on Thursday afternoon.
The big winners were the Monument boys and Hoosac girls who both carded 2-0 days.
The Spartans boys team bet Hoosac 94-36 and Lenox 78-45.
The Hoosac girls beat Lenox 74.5-64.5 and Monument 78.5-52.5.
The Lenox boys defeated Hoosac 73-35, and the Lenox girls beat Monument 74-64.
Individually, Lily Boudreau was the star. The Hoosac Valley senior picked up three wins and a second-place finish on her own. After finishing second in the 100 to Lenox’s Mary Elliot, she won the 200, and then took the 400 hurdles and long jump.
Elliot had two wins, also claiming the 800 and placing second in shot put. Lenox also got a cycle from Lily Haskins-Vaughan who had a first, second and third on the day, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches to win high jump.
Another Hurricane senior, Alyssa Garabedian won both the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
On the boys side, the Spartans dominated individually and as a team. David Flynn won both the 100 and 200, while also helping lead two relay victories. Quinn Redpath was on one of those relay teams and also took the 400 and 110 hurdles, while freshman Sean Scarbro won the 400 hurdles and triple jump for Monument.
Jake Mucci led the Hurricanes with wins in the shot put and discus.
The Lenox boys swept the distance events, with Harry Touloukian, Maxwell Adam and Dennis Love owning the 800, mile and two mile, respectively.
———
GIRLS
100 — 1. M. Elliot (LX) 13.34; 2. Boudreau (HV) 13.49; 3. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 13.84.
200 — 1. Boudreau (HV) 28.16; 2. Haskins-Vaughan (LX) 29.09; 3. Logan (MM) 29.85.
400 — 1. Reber (LX) 1:05.96; 2. E. Scrimo (LX) 1:06.77; 3. J. Scrimo (LX) 1:11.29.
800 — 1. M. Elliot (LX) 2:27.11; 2. Culver (LX) 2:37.47; 3. Collins (LX) 2:41.94.
1 Mile — 1. Culver (LX) 5:37.76; 2. Touloukian (LX) 6:03.39; 3. Wilk (LX) 6:41.97.
2 Mile — 1. Touloukian (LX) 12:52.63; 2. Burns (LX) 13:10.62; 3. Harwood (LX) 13:53.25.
100 Hurdles — 1. A. Garabedian (HV) 18.32; 2. Pollard (MM) 19.40; 3. Rehill (HV) 19.81.
400 Hurdles — 1. Boudreau (HV) 1:11.20; 2. Pollard (MM) 1:17.30; 3. Rehill (HV) 1:21.95.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain A (Costella/Dohoney/Gamberoni/de Movellan) 55.50; 2. Monument B 56.15; 3. Hoosac Valley A 56.90.
4x400 — 1. Lenox A (na/E. Scrimo/Reber/M. Elliot) 4:27.30; 2. Monument Mountain A 4:51.90; 3. Lenox B 5:08.97.
4x800 — 1. Monument Mountain A (Curletti/Tournas-Hardt/Smedvig/Geddes) 11:53.31; 2. Lenox A 12:11.48; 3. Monument B 13:17.09.
High Jump — 1. Haskins-Vaughan (LX) 4-10; 2. Dohoney (MM) 4-08; 3. Geddes (MM) 4-06.
Long Jump — 1. Boudreau (HV) 15-03.25; 2. Pompi (HV) 13-10; 3. Dohoney (MM) 13-00.
Triple Jump — 1. A. Garabedian (HV) 29-08; 2. T. Garabedian (HV) 28-08.25; 3. Dohoney (MM) 28-04.5.
Shot Put — 1. Shea (HV) 26-08; 2. M. Elliot (LX) 24-01; 3. Billetz (HV) 23-10.
Discus — 1. Collins (LX) 98-02; 2. Billetz (HV) 81-03; 3. Shea (HV) 71-09.
Javelin — 1. Scialabba (HV) 81-11; 2. de Movellan (MM) 73-11; 3. McNeice (HV) 66-06.
BOYS
100 — 1. Flynn (MM) 11.66; 2. Santos (MM) 11.95; 3. Penny (MM) 12.35.
200 — 1. Flynn (MM) 24.21; 2. Penny (MM) 26.55; 3. Henderson (MM) 26.63.
400 — 1. Redpath (MM) 53.82; 2. Patel (LX) 56.51; 3. McBride (MM) 58.12.
800 — 1. Touloukian (LX) 2:06.23; 2. Santos (MM) 2:16.48; 3. Vargas (LX) 2:41.94.
1 Mile — 1. Adam (LX) 4:51.15; 2. Levesque (HV) 4:54.76; 3. Vargas (LX) 5:08.31.
2 Mile — 1. Love (LX) 10:29.82; 2. Levesque (HV) 10:39.71; 3. Mathews (LX) 11:15.97.
110 Hurdles — 1. Redpath (MM) 17.70.
400 Hurdles — 1. Scarbro (MM) 1:09.19.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain A (Becker/Henderson/Penny/Flynn) 49.15.
4x400 — 1. Monument Mountain A (Redpath/McBride/Flynn/Santos) 3:46.31; 2. Lenox A 4:00.57.
4x800 — 1. Lenox A 8:55.09; 2. Lenox B 10:05.95; 3. Monument Mountain A 10:34.07.
High Jump — 1. Mahar (HV) 4-10; 2. Tatro (HV) 4-08.
Long Jump — 1. Gage (HV) 19-09.5; 2. Kamienski (LX) 18-00; 3. Scarbro (MM) 16-09.
Triple Jump — 1. Scarbro (MM) 36-06.25; 2. Becker (MM) 35-02.75.
Shot Put — 1. Mucci (HV) 36-03; 2. Teigen (MM) 32-05; 3. Reber (LX) 27-02.
Discus — 1. Mucci (HV) 110-05; 2. Teigen (MM) 86-08; 3. Alderton (LX) 65-07.
Javelin — 1. Teigen (MM) 113-02; 2. Redpath (MM) 111-08; 3. Alterdon (LX) 87-07.