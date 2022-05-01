WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock hosted a track and field meet on Saturday at Williams College, competing against Pittsfield and Taconic, while the Generals and Thunder also duked it out with one another.
Wahconah was present at the meet, but did not factor into the scoring.
The host Mounties controlled the day, sweeping PHS and THS, including a monster win for the Greylock boys over the rival Generals.
The Mount Greylock boys beat Taconic 103-38 and edged rival Pittsfield High 75-66 on Saturday in Williamstown.
On Saturday at Williams College, track and field teams competed in a series of meets.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Track and Field teams from Pittsfield and Taconic competed over the weekend against Mount Greylock at Williams College.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Pittsfield's Justice Daniels leads Mount Greylock's Jack Catelotti and Taconic's Sean Harrigan in the 100-meter dash on Saturday.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
Taconic's Tiffin Martin won the 100 hurdles against Mount Greylock and Pittsfield, finishing in 18.01 seconds.
MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
The Greylock boys beat Pittsfield 75-66, taking the meet-ending 4x400 relay by around seven seconds to seal it. The Mounties also beat Taconic 103-38. PHS did pick up a win over Taconic 94-47.
On the girls side, Greylock racked up triple digits in both matchups, beating PHS 101-40 and Taconic 107-34. Again, Pittsfield earned a win over Taconic 68-56.
Individually, it was a pair of Pittsfield boys that had the most impressive days, as both Kieran Coscia and Johnathan Ofori won three events. Coscia dominated the throwing contests, with no foe coming within 10 feet of his discus, javelin or shot put bombs.
Ofori out-leapt the field in triple and long jump, while sharing first place honors in the 400 with Greylock's Eamon Hetherington. Both finished in 54.93 seconds. Hetherington was also second to Coscia in discus.
In triple jump, Ofori cleared 40 feet, 9 inches. That was just an inch farther than Taconic's Sean Harrigan. Harrigan actually had his name on the stat sheet more than anyone with four top-three spots. He won the high jump, was second in the 200 and third in the 100.
Greylock's Andrew Petropulos won both the mile and two mile, while Jack Catelotti won the 200 and was runner-up to Pittsfield's Justice Daniels in the 100. Daniels was third in the long jump.
The Mounties made their bones in the relays, sweeping all three. The 4x100 crew edged Taconic by .26 seconds.
Taconic's Travis Hoose took both hurdle races.
On the girls side, Randi Duquette had two wins and a second for Pittsfield High. She swept the sprints, holding off Greylock's Maire Scanlon by half a second in the 100. Greylock's Chase Hoey cleared 5 feet in high jump, pushing Duquette to second. Hoey also had a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Greylock had a dual winner in senior Kate Swann, who won both the 800 and 1 mile handily. Lily Catelotti bolstered the Mounties with a discus win and third-place spots in the javelin and 2 mile.
Taconic's Tiffin Martin was all over the place, finishing first in the high hurdles, second in shot put and third in triple jump.
———
Girls Results
100 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 13.35; 2. M. Scanlon (MG) 13.87; 3. A. Phillips (T) 13.92.
200 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 28.71; 2. C. Supranowicz (P) 29.29; 3. A. Phillips (T) 29.63.
400 — 1. L. McDermott (MG) 1:03.52; 2. A. Phillips (T) 1:04.53; 3. L. Ribero (T) 1:07.26.
800 — 1. K. Swann (MG) 2:40.26; 2. S. Ferris (P) 2:45.00; 3. H. Rumlow (P) 2:47.71.
1 Mile — 1. K. Swann (MG) 5:46.89; 2. E. Keating (MG) 6:09.85; 3. G. Ungewitter (P) 6:11.22.
2 Mile — 1. V. de Jong (MG) 13:51.11; 2. T. Kapiloff (MG) 15:59.65; 3. L. Catelotti (MG) 15:59.69.
100 Hurdles — 1. T. Martin (T) 18.01; 2. K. Goss (MG) 18.02; 3. C. Hoey (MG) 19.00.
400 Hurdles — 1. R. Starsja (T) 1:15.06; 2. K. Goss (MG) 1:17.01; 3. T. Tierney (P) 1:19.31.
4x100 — 1. Pittsfield 54.97; 2. Mount Greylock 56.41.