PITTSFIELD — A pair of lengthy unbeaten streaks continued on Tuesday afternoon at the track at Taconic High School.
The Pittsfield boys and Mount Greylock girls teams stayed unbeaten on the season, and going back a ways, by besting the Mounties boys and Generals girls, respectively.
The PHS boys took a 91-50 decision, while the Greylock girls dominated in a 110-31 win.
The Mounties won 14 of 17 events, including four victories from Elizabeth Dupras and another three from fellow senior Jackie Wells. Dupras held off Randi Duquette in the 200, after Duquette took the 100 for PHS. She then swept the hurdles and took long jump as well. Wells scorched the 800 in 2:22.32 and won high and triple jump. Greylock's Grace Malone won the mile and two mile, while Lilly Catelotti took discus and a share of the shot put first.
Pittsfield got a win from Meredith McCandless, who scored in three events, in the javelin. The Generals also shaved more than a second off their 4x100 relay time.
The boys meet featured the top two sprinters in Berkshire County, along with the top three discus and shot put throwers, and all things came up purple.
Emmanuel Nda took on Jack Catelotti head to head and won the 100 and 200, dropping his 100 seed time to 10.96 seconds. Fellow PHS General Kieran Coscia was superb in all three throwing events, winning the discus and taking shot put with a 48-foot, 2-inch heave. In javelin he as second to only teammate Connor Hayford, who was also top three in all three events. Greylock's Ryan Goss was second in discus and third in shot put.
Greylock got two wins from Cedric Lemaire, who won the long jump by half an inch and laid down a 54.03 in the 400.
———
GIRLS
100 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 13.50; 2. M. Nichols (MG) 13.54; 3. L. Vosburgh (P) 13.93.
200 — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 27.65; 2. R. Duquette (P) 28.39; 3. M. Nichols (MG) 28.41.
400 — 1. S. Mele (MG) 1:05.06; 2. A. Talladira (P) 1:07.44; 3. S. Grosz (P) 1:08.73.
800 — 1. J. Wells (MG) 2:22.32; 2. M. McCandless (P) 2:37.91; 3. L. Igoe (MG) 2:44.37.
1 Mile — 1. G. Malone (MG) 5:44.97; 2. K. Swann (MG) 5:46.37; 3. E. Keating (MG) 6:08.89.
2 Mile — 1. G. Malone (MG) 12:27.72; 2. K. Swann (MG) 12:49.09; 3. A. Miller (MG) 14:17.06.
100 Hurdles — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 16.39; 2. C. Hoey (MG) 18.99; 3. B. Penna (P) 19.70.
400 Hurdles — 1. E. Dupras (MG) 1:11.72; 2. L. McDermott(MG) 1:17.09; 3. K. Goss (MG) 1:19.06.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Tierney/Supranowicz/J. Duquette/R. Duquette) 53.31; 2. Mount Greylock 55.46.