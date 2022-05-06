CHESHIRE — In a Friday afternoon dual meet at Hoosac, the Hurricanes girls put up a fight with their top-end talent but ultimately fell to visiting Mount Greylock 86-55.
On the boys side, it was an overpowering performance from the Mounties across the board in a 127-14 victory.
By top-end talent, the Hoosac girls had eight individual victors in the meet, led by Lilly Boudreau who swept the 100, 200 and 400. She even added a fourth podium spot in the long jump. Gabby Billetz won both shot put and discus for the Hurricanes as well.
However, behind three podium spots each by Kate Swann and Sophia Mele, Mount Greylock proved too much. Swann picked up where Boudreau left off, winning both the 800 and the mile. She was also second in the 2 mile to teammate Vera de Jong.
Mele finished a breath behind Boudreau in both sprints, but bested her in long jump. Greylock also got to wins from Chase Hoey in the high and triple jump. Katherine Goss won the 400 hurdles, was second in the 100 hurdles and helped win the 4x400 relay.
On the boys side, only two Hurricanes scored points. Both were, however on a pair of podiums. Justin Levesque defended his home track to win the 1 and 2 mile races. Jake Mucci battled to podium spots in the shot put and discus.
Otherwise, it was all Mounties all the time. Jack Catelotti won the 100 and 200 dashes, Jenner Kittle won high jump and javelin, and Judge Martin stood out on three podiums, winning the shot put.
The day's tightest finish was Greylock vs. Greylock in the boys 4x400, where the B squad beat the A by .15 seconds.
In the girls 800, Swann bested teammates Lily McDermott (by .07) and Erin Keating (by .12).
———
Girls
100 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 13.42; 2. S. Mele (MG) 13.84; 3. N. Pompi (HV) 13.87.
200 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 28.15; S. Mele (MG) 28.56; 3. L. McDermott (MG) 29.03.
400 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:01.85; 2. L. McDermott (MG) 1:03.55; 3. E. Caplinger (MG) 1:08.69.
800 — 1. K. Swann (MG) 2:42.74; 2. L. Igoe (MG) 2:42.81; 3. E. Keating (MG) 2:42.86.
1 Mile — 1. K. Swann (MG) 5:35.65; 2. E. Keating (MG) 5:59.31; 3. A. Carasone (MG) 6:46.12.
2 Mile — 1. V. de Jong (MG) 13:08.21; 2. K. Swann (MG) 13:12.48; 3. E. Keating (MG) 14:16.54.
100 Hurdles — 1. A. Garabedian (HV) 17.83; 2. K. Goss (MG) 17.99; 3. T. Rehill (HV) 18.73.
400 Hurdles — 1. K. Goss (HV) 1:15.84; 2. T. Rehill (HV) 1:19.89; 3. A. Miller (MG) 1:21.89.
4x100 Relay — 1. Hoosac Valley (Rehill/Davis/Scholz/Pompi) 56.14; 2. Mount Greylock 57.53; 3. Hoosac B 1:06.00.