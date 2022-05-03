DALTON — The Pittsfield High boys track and field team bounced back and the Wahconah girls defended their home surface on Monday afternoon.
The Generals were coming off a rare loss at Mount Greylock over the weekend, and responded to start a big week with a pair of wins over Hoosac Valley (119-21) and the host Warriors (97-44).
Meanwhile, the Wahconah girls got a couple of stiff tests from Hoosac (74-66) and PHS (82-59), but emerged victorious.
The Wahconah boys beat Hoosac 103-30. The Hoosac girls edged Pittsfield 80-60.
Both the PHS boys and Wahconah girls had a triple winner in the meet.
For the Generals, it was senior thrower Kieran Coscia for the second straight meet clean sweeping his events. Coscia extended his school record in the shot put by half an inch, casting his second throw 54 feet, 2.5 inches. He also won discus by more than 20 feet, and beat Wahconah’s Payton Shippee by a hair under 9 feet in javelin.
Aryianna Garceau led the way for the Warriors with another strong all-around performance. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.43 seconds, edging Hoosac’s Lily Boudreau by .14 seconds. In the 100 hurdles, Garceau took it in 17.36, just ahead of another Hurricane in Alyssa Garabedian. Garceau also won the high jump as the lone competitor over 4-06.
Wahconah also got four podium spots from Olivia Gamberoni, who won the 400 and had three runner-up finishes.
On of those second-place spots was to Boudreau in the 200. Boudreau collected a pair of wins, a second and a third for the Hurricanes. She won the 400 hurdles in 1:09.56.
Pittsfield was led by Grace Ungewitter’s distance sweep, winning the mile and 2 mile. She was also second in javelin. The Generals also took two of the three relays.
Wahconah got three podium spots, including a triple jump win, from Quinn Walton.
For the boys, Pittsfield’s Johnathan Ofori won both the 400 and triple jump and was second in long jump. The Generals also got a win and two seconds from 200 medalist Damario Powell. Those two also aided in PHS winning two relays.
Wahconah’s Brennan Andersen won both hurdles events.
———
Girls
100 — 1. A. Garceau (W) 13.43; 2. L. Boudreau (HV) 13.57; 3. Q. Walton (W) 13.80.
200 — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 27.87; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 27.87; 3. D. Powell (P) 28.21.
400 — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 1:07.03; 2. T. Garabedian (HV) 1:10.14; 3. A. Garabedian 1:11.86.
800 — 1. S. Ferris (P) 2:45.55; 2. A. Sobel (HV) 3:00.68; 3. H. Rumlow (P) 3:00.75.
1 Mile — 1. G. Ungewitter (P) 6:13.44; 2. K. Devine (P) 6:31.34; 3. O. Langenheim (W) 6:35.31.
2 Mile — 1. G. Ungewitter (P) 13:46.50; 2. O. Langenheim (W) 14:08.32; 3. J. Sommers (W) 14:10.72.
100 Hurdles — 1. A. Garceau (W) 17.36; 2. A. Garabedian (HV) 18.21; 3. K. Perrone (W) 18.96.
400 Hurdles — 1. L. Boudreau (HV) 1:09.56; 2. K. Perrone (W) 1:13.71; 3. T. Rehill (HV) 1;23.53.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Tierney/Supranowicz/Vosburgh/Duquette) 55.21; 2. Hoosac Valley 58.34; 3. Wahconah 1:05.52.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (Powell/Vosburgh/Rumlow/Ferris) 4:46.76; 2. Hoosac Valley 4:55.58.
4x800 — 1. Hoosac Valley (Walsh/Farrington/Scholz/Sobel) 13:20.92; 2. Pittsfield 13:24.27; 3. Wahconah 13:46.80.
High Jump — 1. A. Garceau (W) 4-06; 2. Q. Walton (W) 4-04; 3. C. Supranowicz (P) J4-04.
Long Jump — 1. D. Powell (P) 14-09; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 14-03.5; 3. L. Boudreau (HV) 14-00.5.
Triple Jump — 1. Q. Walton (W) 31-09; 2. O. Gamberoni (W) 29-06; 3. A. Garabedian (HV) 28-11.
Shot Put — 1. G. Billetz (HV) 32-06.25; 2. H. Shea (HV) 27-08.75; 3. A. Furlong (W) 25-06.50.
Discus — 1. A. Furlong (W) 82-02; 2. H. Shea (HV) 76-05.5; 3. M. Shippee (W) 75-10.
Javelin — 1. A. Scialabba (HV) 76-01; 2. G. Ungewitter (P) 70-07; 3. E. Farrington (HV) 70-02.
Boys
100 — 1. J. Daniels (P) 12.13; 2. D. Powell (P) 12.26; 3. K. Tatro (HV) 12.36.
200 — 1. D. Powell (P) 25.02; 2. Z. Walton (W) 25.45; 3. J. Speth (W) 25.71.
400 — 1. J. Ofori (P) 54.06; 2. G. Zamakis (P) 54.67; 3. P. Shippee (W) 59.30.
800 — 1. P. Breitmaier (P) 2:11.52; 2. R. Gladu (W) 2:16.02; 3. J. Robarge (P) 2:19.92.
1 Mile — 1. A. Telladira (P) 4:44.09; 2. J. Levesque (HV) 4:51.55; 3. Gladu (W) 5:02.10.
2 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 10:31.76; 2. J. Archey (P) 10:48.16; 3. A. Chard (P) 12:39.
100 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 17.25; 2. L. Benoit (P) 17.35; 3. R. King (P) 19.71.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 1:02.97; 2. R. King (P) 1:04.87; 3. A. D’Aniello (P) 1:11.91.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Dupont/Ezan/Powell/Dorsett) 48.26; 2. Wahconah 48.77.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (Ofori/Telladira/Zamakis/Breitmaier) 3:53.41; 2. Wahconah 4:04.81; 2. Hoosac Valley 4:20.10.
4x800 — 1. Wahconah (Payson/Duma/Gladu/Smith) 10:09.73; 2. Pittsfield 11:33.76.
High Jump — 1. L. Benoit (P) 5-04; 2 (tie) A. Perenick (W) and K. Tatro (HV) 5-00.
Long Jump — 1. J. Speth (W) 17-11; 2. J. Ofori (P) 17-06; 3. P. Ezan (P) 15-11.5.
Triple Jump — 1. J. Ofori (P) 38-00; 2. D. Powell (P) 35-05; 3. J. Robarge (P) 32-06.
Shot Put — 1. K. Coscia (P) 54-02.5; 2. J. Mucci (HV) 35-04; 3. E. Vergara (P) 34-11.5.
Discus — 1. K. Coscia (P) 139-06.5; 2. (tie) P. Shippee (W) and J. Mucci (HV) 116-09.5.
Javelin — 1. K. Coscia (P) 129-03; 2. P. Shippee (W) 120-05; 3. Z. Pupo (P) 114-02.