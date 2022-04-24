SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Track and Field teams from Pittsfield, Taconic, Lenox, Mount Greylock and Wahconah traveled across the border to New York over the weekend, competing in the Warrior Classic at Mohonasen High School.
The Pittsfield boys placed 13th at the meet with 23 points, tops among Berkshire teams.
It was a monster day for PHS senior Kieran Coscia, who shattered one school record and broke a second by half an inch for good measure. Both marks, in shot put and discus, had stood in the Generals record books since the 1960s.
Coscia threw the discus 152 feet, 3 inches, narrowly besting the 1967 mark of Paul Germanowski (152-2.5). He also torched David Southard's shot put record of 50-05, throwing 54-02. That record was previously set in 1964. Coscia earned second place in both events at the meet.
Pittsfield also came home with a third-place triple jump by Jonathan Ofori, who leapt 41-08.5. Lucas Benoit placed seventh in the 110 high hurdles in 17.8 seconds. The Generals' 4x800 relay team of Anthony Telladira, Pete Breitmaier, Asa Chard and Jack Archey also landed seventh in Schenectady in 9 minutes, 7.05 seconds.
The Lenox girls collected 14 points, including a second-place finish for senior Mary Elliot in the 400, which she finished in 1:00.66. Grace Elliot and Genevieve Collins grabbed sixth place finishes in the 3000 and discus, respectively. Elliot finished in 10:58.06, while Collins threw 81-08.
The Greylock girls had six points with a pair of sixth-place finishes by Chase Hoey and Kate Swann. Hoey cleared 4-08 in high jump to land sixth, while Swann ran the 3000 steeplechase in 8:05.04.
The Lenox boys and Wahconah boys each got four points for an individual fifth-place finish. Lenox's Maxwell Adam was fifth in the 3000 in 9:10.64. Wahconah's Brennan Andersen was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.97.
The Greylock boys got a sixth-place finish from Daniel Warren in discus. He threw 125-11.
The Wahconah girls got a sixth-place finish from the 4x100 relay team of Quinn Walton, Olivia Gamberoni, Molly Shippee and Aryianna Garceau.