GREAT BARRINGTON — The Wahconah girls and Taconic boys made themselves right at home at Monument Mountain on Thursday evening.
That was the site for a tri-meet with the Warriors and Thunder alongside Lenox. The Millionaires picked up a boys win and a girls win, but the THS boys and WRHS girls secured 2-0 days.
The Taconic boys beat Lenox 79-60 and Wahconah 89-51. The Wahconah girls took down Lenox 75-66 and Taconic 75-66.
The Lenox boys beat Wahconah 69-62, while the Lenox girls beat Taconic 83-58.
Individually, Taconic's Sean Harrigan netted three wins and a runner-up, taking the 100 as well as the high and triple jump. Lenox's Solia Herndon-Schmid had three wins as well, grabbing both hurdle events and the long jump. She was also the leadoff runner for Lenox's winning 4x400 team.
Olivia Gamberoni, Aryianna Garceau and Adelyn Furlong led the Wahconah girls. Gamberoni landed on four podiums with wins in the 400 and triple jump. Garceau took the 100 and high jump and was runner-up to Schmid in the 100 hurdles. Furlong added two wins and a third, out-throwing the field in discus and javelin.
Lenox's Genevieve Collins cycled a first, second and third.
Ian Bridges led the Lenox boys, winning the 200 and long jump and grabbing a second as well. Dennis Love bolsted the Millionaires with wins in the 800 and 1 mile, and also helping the 4x400 team to victory.
Wahconah's Peyton Shippee won the discus and javelin events.
Taconic's Josh Stevens cycled a first, second and third.
———
Girls
100 — 1. A. Garceau (W) 13.33; 2. M. Elliot (LX) 13.69; 3. E. Daly (T) 13.87.
200 — 1. A. Phillips (T) 28.65; 2. E. Daly (T) 29.25; 3. Q. Walton (W) 29.39.
400 — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 1:05.25; 2. A. Phillips (T) 1:05.51; 3. S. Reber (LX) 1:07.04
800 — 1. G. Collins (LX) 2:46.69; 2. S. Hanger (T) 2:58.31; 3. S. Wilk (LX) 3:02.89.
1 Mile — 1. A. Touloukian (LX) 5:46.40; 2. A. Burns (LX) 5:58.99; 3. G. Collins (LX) 5:59.99.
2 Mile — 1. A. Culver (LX) 11:49.39; 2. J. Harwood (LX) 13:11.10; 3. O. Langenheim (W) 13:58.58.
100 Hurdles — 1. S. Schmid (LX) 16.52; 2. A. Garceau (W) 17.07; 3. T. Martin (T) 18.19.
400 Hurdles — 1. S. Schmid (LX) 1:11.76; 2. R. Starsja (T) 1:11.78; 3. K. Perrone (W) 1:15.11.