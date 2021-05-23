CHESHIRE — Two Hoosac Valley athletes left their home track with three event victories on Saturday, but only one was able to push her team over the top of visiting Taconic.
Lilly Boudreau was victorious in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter hurdles and long jump, helping the Hurricanes to an 82-58 team win.
Nick Alibozek also won three events for the Hurricanes, taking the 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. However, it was Taconic winning the team meet 83-53.
The Green and Gold had three dual winners on the boys' side, including a 13-point outing from Sean Harrigan. Harrigan won both the 100 and high jump, while also finishing second behind Alibozek in triple by four inches. Taconic's Frank Boua won the 200 and shot put, while Ian McGrath finished first in the 400 and discus.
Hoosac Valley got two wins from Justin Levesque, who put down a 4:57.26 in the mile, and then won the two mile as well in 10:53.37.
Alibozek narrowly missed out on a fourth victory in the 110 hurdles, but Taconic's Josh Meaney held him off 18.67-19.51.
The Taconic boys swept the 100, shot put and discus events.
On the girls side, Boudreau was part of a fourth win, running the third leg of Hoosac's 4x100 relay team which finished in 56.16. The Hurricanes also got two wins each from Alyssa Garabedian and Hanna Shea.
———
Taconic boys def. Hoosac Valley 83-53.
100-meter dash — 1. S. Harrigan (T) 11.78; 2. A. Trapani (T) 12.38; 3. S. Langlois (T) 14.28.
200 — 1. F. Boua (T) 24.60; 2. A. Trapani (T) 25.23; 3. N. Pompi (HV) 29.51.
400 — 1. I. McGrath (T) 57.85; 2. S. Gage (HV) 1:09.84; 3. A. Jimenez (HV) 1:14.93.
800 — 1. D. Scholz (HV) 2:18.12; 2. Z. Hubbard (HV) 2:18.43; 3. A. Pierce (T) 2:35.15.
1 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 4:57.26; 2. O. McNeil (T) 5:03.03; 3. C. Sultaire (T) 6:34.89.
2 Mile — 1. J. Levesque (HV) 10:53.37; 2. O. McNeil (T) 11:34.83; 3. N. Lopenzina (T) 14:07.71.
110 Hurdles — 1. J. Meaney (T) 18.67; 2. N. Alibozek (HV) 19.51; 3. T. Hoose (T) 20.61.
400 Hurdles — 1. N. Alibozek (HV) 1:05.78; 2. N. Smith (T) 1:11.80; 3. J. Meaney (T) 1:16.00.