Mass Destruction 16U softball team rides momentum from Dalton CRA title into Maryland trip

A summer chock full of championships continued for the Mass Destruction 16U softball team last weekend at the Dalton CRA Tournament.
Mass Destruction picked up the 16U title with a 2-0 victory over Rip City, adding it to a trophy case that already housed crowns from the Southington, Conn. tournament and the Sharon Showdown.
Winning that Connecticut State Championship is what earned the team entrant to their next journey.
Next up for the second-year program is a trip to the United States Specialty Sports Association’s Eastern National Championships, which will run July 24-29 at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, Maryland.
“We went down last year as well, and finished 13th in a field of 72 teams,” said coach John Bassi, who has had a lot of these girls since they were seven years old. “We play a lot of really good teams down there. This is a special group nd we worked together all winter at The Infield. A week after their high school seasons finished, we hit it hard.”
Per the GameChanger app, Mass Destruction has amassed a 17-3-1 record this summer, starting out with a 5-0 string of games back on June 17.
Mass Destruction is built by eight Pittsfield High players, along with a pair from Wahconah and one Taconic player. It’s group that was largely part of the Berkshire Force 14U program in previous summers.
The crew leaves for Maryland on Sunday, with a coaches meeting scheduled for Monday morning. That’s when schedules will be shared, and Mass Destruction could start playing as early as Monday afternoon. They are guaranteed six games, with pool play starting Monday and double-elimination bracket play. The team reeled off five straight wins in the elimination bracket last summer.
At the Dalton CRA Tournament last weekend, which was abbreviated due to storms on Sunday, the team played once on Friday, beating Rip City 8-3. Then, the team played four games on Saturday.
They beat the Lady Outlaws 9-0 to finish pool play at 1 p.m., then took out Union and Brunswick Blitz in the bracket to set the stage for a 7:45 championship bout with Rip City.
In the opener on Friday, Amanda Pou got the win going all five innings (abbreviated games for weather), striking out four against zero walks. She was tagged for seven hits and three earned runs, but only got better as the weekend wore on.
Navaeh Lopez had four hits and Natalie Arnhold added three, both tripling in the win for Mass Destruction.
Mia Arpante got the ball against the Outlaws and twirled a five-inning no-hitter, striking out two and walking one. Arpante did it with the bat as well, collected a pair of doubles as part of her three hits. Audrina Maloney was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Arnhold continued tearing the cover off the ball with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.
Pou took back over in a 4-0 win over Brunswick, striking out seven and walking none over five shutout innings. She was hit just twice, which was as many hits as Sadie Aitken had herself for Mass Destruction. In fact, teammate Elena Iovieno out-hit Brunswick herself with three knocks, including a double. Lopez put the game on ice with a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Arpante was in the circle against Union in a 6-2 win. She went all five innings, striking out five and walking three. Arpante allowed two hits and one earned run, while singling to lead off the bottom of the first after allowing a run in the top half. After Iovieno walked, Lopez socked a two-run single and Mass Destruction didn’t trail again. Maloney continued her hot weekend with a double, while Iovieno and Lopez drove in two runs each. Mass Destruction had eight hits from eight different girls in the game.
It was an all-Berkshire County final in the 16U division, with Rip City Academy squaring up in a duel between two of the top high school arms in the area.
The game didn’t disappoint.
“That’s definitely a rivalry, but I’ll probably leave it at that,” said Bassi. “It was a super well-played game. They just made a couple small mistakes and we scored two runs on fielder’s choices.”
Pou threw a two-hit shutout over seven full innings, striking out seven nd walking none. On the flip side, Mass Destruction’s offense tangled with Bri Lynch, who threw six innings also without a walk. Lynch struck out five and surrendered a single earned run.
In fact, the first 11 batters of the game were all retired, before Arnhold got the Lynch for a two-out single in the bottom of the second inning. Lynch got a quick pop-out to end the threat.
Hadsell singled to lead off the top of the third for Rip City, but Pou and her defense stranded her on third with three straight outs. That actually started a string of 11 consecutive batters retired by Destruction.
Lynch answered with three more Ks, around an Arpante single, but Rip City went down in order in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fourth, Lopez led things off with a line-drive single to center. She came around to score on a ground out by Aitken to break the deadlock.
Mass Destruction added an insurance run in the fifth, after Pou bunted and reached on an error. She scored on an Ella Bassi ground out.
Rip City got a two-out single from Madison Saunders in the sixth, and she stole second. However, Pou got a ground ball to Maloney at third to end the frame.
Pou finished the Dalton CRA Tournament with 18 strikeouts and zero walked over 17 innings pitched. She allowed 11 hits and a 1.59 ERA.