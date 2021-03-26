Larnel Coleman admitted to being nervous. After all, working out in front of National Football League scouts who potentially hold his future in their hands will do that.
"It definitely was nerve-wracking," Coleman said. "Once I finally settled down and trusted my techniques and everything, I was doing what I was planning to do. It was definitely exciting too, seeing all the NFL scouts out there, and knowing that I have a real shot of playing at the next level.
"It was definitely a cool opportunity."
Coleman, whose University of Massachusetts football career ended last November, worked out before scouts from 16 different NFL teams on Thursday in Amherst. Teams like the Patriots, Giants, Dolphins and Eagles sent representatives to UMass to work out Coleman, along with UMass alumni Jarvis Miller and Jarell Addo. Workouts were held inside the Football Performance Building and outside at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
"[Nerves were] completely different because in a game, you've got your team, it's a team thing. With this Pro Day, it's like all eyes are on you," Coleman said during a video conference with reporters after the Pro Day on Thursday. "You're the one person, your own team, essentially."
Coleman was listed at 6-foot-6, 304 pounds, and had an arm measurement of 36 inches. The arm length is measured from a player's shoulder blade to the tip of the middle finger. The average NFL player's measurement averages between 30 and 34 inches. Coleman also ran a 40-yard dash in 5.1 and 5.2 seconds. His shuttle drill time was 4.69 seconds, and he had a broad jump of 9 feet, 5 inches. Coleman also had 24 reps doing a bench press.
The now-former Minuteman went to Colorado to train for the Pro Day. When Coleman returned to Amherst, he was able to use the UMass facilities to help get ready.
Coleman, who was recruited by former UMass coach Mark Whipple, said that the mental part of the game has been the biggest thing he's had to improve on during his four years in Amherst.
"My biggest improvement was knowledge of the game," Coleman said. "Coming out of high school, high school football is 'I'm just going to hit somebody across from me,' essentially. When you get to college, you see how intricate the game is. Going into the pros, I know it's going to be at a complete different level, and you have to be more on top of your stuff than you already are."
Coleman did some training in the Denver area, where he had a chance to hook up with another former UMass football player, Elijah Wilkinson. Wilkinson, a former Bronco, just signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.
"I was in the same gym he trained at, so we chatted up and whatnot," said Coleman. "He gave me tips for my pro day and what to expect. He told me to go all out, leave it out there on the field."
For Miller, who came to UMass in 2019 as a graduate transfer from Penn State, the fact that he is going to a pro day is a victory in itself. A year ago, the linebacker didn't get a chance to have a pro day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a long process, a long year, particularly with COVID," Miller said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "Just to be able to get it done. I trained all year, so a lot of hard work went into this. I didn't take any breaks."
Miller, who was listed at 6-2, 220 pounds on the 2019 UMass roster, said his 40 time was between 4.42 and 4.48 seconds, times he was happy with.
"I was not nervous" before the pro day," Miller said. "The reason I was not nervous or anxious is I knew what I was going to do. I was looking at this date since last year when they canceled pro days. I've had this on my calendar for over a year now.
"Just to be able to get it done, I'm happy, and able to get the monkey off my back."
Addo, a 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker and Miller are both looking to get noticed and earn the opportunity to sign a free agent contract with an NFL team. Coleman, who is draft eligible, is looking to hear his name called when the NFL Draft is held April 29-May 1, in Cleveland.