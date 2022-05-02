DALTON — The production and the ensuing results were not what the Wahconah softball team had been looking for Monday afternoon. The 5-1 loss to Turners Falls, however, does have to be forgotten about quickly.
“That’s what I challenged them about after the game,” said Belcher. “See how we come back [Tuesday]. We’ll be judged on that and not so much what happened here today.
“Let’s see what our response is against a very good Greenfield team.”
Wahconah pitcher Avery Vale-Cruz held the Thunder to three hits; a bloop single, a bloop double and a seeing-eye single.
She walked five and struck out 14. Normally, that’s enough to win.
The Warriors, who came into the game with a perfect 9-0 record, managed only two hits against freshman pitcher Madison Liimatainen and the right hander struck out 19 Warriors in a 5-1 win on a soggy Monday at Pine Grove Park.
Both of those hits came in the sixth inning and produced Wahconah’s only run.
The Thunder parlayed a hit batter, three walks and three wild pitches into four runs to break the game open in the top of the seventh.
Wahconah stranded five runners in the game, left a runner at third with no outs in the fourth and stranded a runner on second with two outs in the sixth.
“We didn’t put the ball in play. We didn’t pressure their defense by any means,” Belcher said. “At the end of the day, they were just better than us today.”
This was the same Turners Falls team that came in having lost two straight by a combined score of 31-8, and then had a game with Athol end in a tie.
On Monday, Liimatainen was a different pitcher. In the first inning, she struck out Emma Belcher, Dani Barry and Casey Wilson, walking Vale-Cruz in between. That sent a signal that the freshman was on her game.
“We just got crushed by Hampshire. Eleven runs and 13 hits and we got beat by Taconic. I’ll tell you what, when she starts finding it, she can be tough,” veteran Turners Falls coach Gary Mullins said of his pitcher. “That’s a very good softball team we beat today, no question about it.”
Liimatainen struck out 14 of 19 hitters swinging, retiring the last four batters of the game on strikes. In the seventh, Ella Quinto struck out swinging, while Olivia Wehner and Olivia Iovieno were both caught looking.
“We don’t throw a lot of stuff. Right now, Madison is more like a thrower,” Mullins said. “If she throws strikes, she throws them pretty well. She threw the ball by a lot of hitters today. It wasn’t around hitters, it was by people.”
When Turners Falls scored an unearned run on a bloop double and an error by right fielder Taylar Hickey off the bat Liimatainen, it looked like that was going to hold up.
Wahconah had a good scoring opportunity in the fifth when Vale-Cruz got a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch and took third on Wilson’s fly ball to Skylei Lapan in right. With the tying run 60 feet away, Liimatainen got Hickey and Hannah Freidman looking at strike three to end the threat. Two innings later, however, Wahconah erased the zero from the scoreboard.
With one out, Vale-Cruz smoked a shot to left for an opposite-field double. She scored when Wilson tripled over the head of Turners Falls center fielder Jenna Petrowicz.
Coach Belcher played some small ball and Hickey put down a squeeze. The Turners Falls pitcher made a dandy play on the ball, threw home and catcher Emily Young tagged Wilson out. The ball then came out of the glove, but the ruling was that Young was making a transfer to throw down to first, and the play stood. Hickey made it to second, but was left there when Liimatainen struck out Freidman to end the inning.
Petrowicz was facing an 0-2 count in the seventh, when she was plunked by a Vale-Cruz pitch. As the rain started falling more heavily, Vale-Cruz walked Mia Marigliano and Young to load the bases. Then Liimatainen walked to force in Petrowicz with the go-ahead run. And by the time Cady Wozniak blooped a single in the infield, three more runs had scored and it was 5-1.
“We get to play [Turners Falls] again on Wednesday, so we see them in a short turnaround,” said Belcher. “There were some things I thought we did well. I thought we got out of some trouble and we made some good plays defensively. At this point of the season, you want to be in games like this one against good quality teams. We don’t have any easy ones left. We have nine tough ones to finish out the year.
“This is what we want. We’ll learn from it.”
———
Turners Falls 001 000 4 — 5 3 0
Wahconah 000 001 0 — 1 2 1
Madison Liimatainen and Emily Young. Avery Vale-Cruz and Olivia Wehner. W —Lilmatainen. L — Vale-Cruz. 2B — TF: Liimatainen. W: Vale-Cruz. 3B — W: Casey Wilson.