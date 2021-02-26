WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Everett senior Mackenzie Ullrich canned six shots from deep on Friday night and the Eagles needed each and every one of them to escape Mount Greylock with a win.
Mount Everett leaned on a big first quarter to capture a 36-33 victory at the home of the Mounties. Ullrich was there to get the Eagles rolling early with three made 3-pointers in the game's first eight minutes and finished the night with a game-high 18 points.
Behind Ullrich, Emma Goewey and Emily Steuernagle were consistent scoring threats threats for Mount Everett (3-7), combing for 18 points in the win.
The Mounties (4-8) outscored the Eagles in three of four quarters, but Mount Everett's hot start was too much for Mount Greylock to overcome. Delaney Babcock had a team-high 14 points for the home side and Charlotte Coody added another seven.
———
Mount Everett 13 4 7 12 — 36
Mount Greylock 5 6 9 13 — 33
ME (36)
Sarnacki 0-0-0; Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0; Steuernagle 4-0-9; Devoti 0-0-0; Carpenter 0-0-0; Ullrich 6-0-18; Goewey 4-1-9; Creamer 0-0-0. Totals 14-1-36.
MG (33)
Leveque 0-0-0; Newberry 0-0-0; Art 0-0-0; Babcock 6-0-14; Quagliano 0-0-0; Stevens 1-2-5; Scialabba 1-0-3; Bryan 1-0-2; Sullivan 1-0-2; Coody 3-1-7; Gilooly 0-0-0. Totals 13-3-33.
3-point field goals: MG 4 (Babcock 2, Stevens, Scialabba); ME 7 (Ullrich 6, Steuernagle).