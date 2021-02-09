When University of Massachusetts basketball coach Matt McCall talked about his team in the preseason, he cited his squad's depth. That depth is being challenged now, as one of the Minutemen is done for the season.
Forward Dibaji Walker announced in a post on Instagram that he was going to have surgery on an injury to his right wrist. It's an injury that has limited his playing time.
"Our season has been put on hold for reasons out of our program's control, but due to an injury from years ago that was more serious than I thought it to be, I will not be returning if the season returns," Walker wrote. "I have a torn ligament in my wrist that's been wearing over the years and surgery must [happen[ before it is beyond repair and I develop arthritis in my wrist. It has been a frustrating time for me, but I know that God got me and I appreciate every one who has been so supportive through this hard time."
It is too late for Walker to receive a medical redshirt. However, since the NCAA basically gave every athlete a free season in 2020-21, Walker can return to UMass next year without losing a season of eligibility.
Walker had his season high of 25 minutes in January's 80-78, overtime win against Rhode Island in the Mullins Center.
Walker has seen 13 minutes per game in this shortened season, and averaged 2.1 points and 2 rebounds per game. A year ago, after receiving an NCAA transfer waiver, he averaged 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who played for UMass assistant coach Tony Bergeron and transferred to Amherst from Cleveland State, has been an important piece of McCall's puzzle as of late.
The son of former Louisville Cardinal and NBA player Samaki Walker was inserted into the starting lineup against La Salle on Jan. 9. He started the next five games, with the Minutemen going 4-1 during that time.
Despite going 0 for 6 from the floor in the overtime win against URI, Walker blocked four shots and was a big presence on defense.
“Dibaji brings a defensive presence,” Ronnie DeGray III said after the URI game. “He helps with height and getting more rebounds. He’s not afraid to guard the best [offensive player]. He gives us that defensive motive to guard out the whole game. He helps everything. He does everything for us.”
The only positive could come with the fact that the next four games have been canceled due to the Amherst campus being a "high risk" level due to a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. While Walker has now opted out for surgery, the two-week layoff could return Tre Mitchell to the lineup down the stretch.
Mitchell, who has been nursing a shoulder injury hurt in the loss to Davidson, did not play in wins against Fordham at home and at Rhode Island. Mark Gasperini, a 6-foot-10 center, has filled in but does not have the same skill set.
With Walker out of the lineup, the number of big wing players drops as well. Of the players who average double-digit minutes, only DeGray III, at 6-7, is a bigger wing. Dyondre Dominguez, a freshman, stands 6-8. He played seven minutes in last weekend's win at URI. But Dominguez had not played for the previous month.