Two basketball players at the University of Massachusetts are the first college athletes in the Commonwealth to have gone public with their having received a sponsorship by a business in the state.
Five College Movers LLC, based in Northampton, announced on Thursday that men's player Noah Fernandes and women's player Sam Breen will be brand ambassadors for the company.
Governing bodies for the three NCAA divisions adopted what the NCAA describes as a uniform interim policy which suspends NCAA name, image and likeness rules for incoming and current athletes. Nineteen states have put bills into law, while laws in Illinois and Texas await the signature of those governors.
No law has been approved in Massachusetts yet, but State Sen. Barry Finegold (D-Andover) had introduced S.2454, which would pave the way for Massachusetts to fall in line with those states that have approved similar laws.
According to a release from the NCAA, "College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness."
On Friday, the University announced its Name-Image-Likeness plan.
"In alignment with the strategic vision and core values of our athletics department, we fully support our student-athletes as they pursue individual opportunities to market themselves using their unique name, image and likeness," Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in a release. "Our plan is to equip our student-athletes with extensive educational programming and additional marketing resources so they may take advantage of corporate and other marketing opportunities available to them worldwide but especially in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
"Our comprehensive NIL management plan will also aim to maintain NCAA eligibility standards for our student-athletes so they can be fully immersed in academics and intercollegiate athletics at UMass while also navigating this new and exciting NIL landscape."
In essence, this is what the NIL plan sets forward for UMass student-athletes:
"Compensation for Services: A student-athlete may receive compensation from a third party (but not from the University of Massachusetts) for NIL Activity as long as such compensation is provided in exchange for services, activities, intellectual property, appearances, or other value actually provided by the student-athlete and is NOT being provided in exchange for athletic performance. Compensation that does not meet this requirement is prohibited by this policy and may lead to a determination of ineligibility to participate in college athletics. Pay for play compensation is prohibited by this policy and may lead to a determination of ineligibility to participate in college athletics.
"Examples of Impermissible Compensation — $100 payment to a soccer student-athlete for each goal scored; $10,000 payment to a basketball student-athlete for Player of the Year award; Free use of a car by a car dealer for a student-athlete when the student-athlete does not provide anything to the car dealer in exchange."
In addition to Breen and Fernandes becoming brand ambassadors, Five College Movers handles the moving of UMass football equipment for road games.
"Sam is a star on and off the court and we are fired up to have her on the FCM team," company owner Patrick MacWilliams said in one of two releases from Five College Movers on Thursday. "We're proud to be the first business in the state to sponsor a female athlete under the new NIL rules."
"I am beyond excited about the new NIL rules," Breen said in the release, "and [am] extremely pumped about the opportunity to represent Five College Movers while expanding my personal brand."
Breen, a 6-foot-1 forward from the Pittsburgh suburb of Gibsonia, Pa., led coach Tory Verdi's Minutewomen in scoring (18 points) and rebounding (10 boards) per game, and led the Atlantic 10 Conference with 15 double-doubles. UMass was 16-8 in 2020-21, made it to its first A-10 championship game in 23 years and played in the Women's NIT. Breen was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Tournament team and to the WNIT Charlotte All-Tourney squad.
As the UMass men head into next season after their 8-7 campaign, Fernandes may just be the face of the Minutemen. With the graduation of Carl Pierre and the transfers of Tre Mitchell and Ronnie DeGray III, Fernandes is as recognizable as any player on the roster.
"We're thrilled to work with Noah and explore the opportunities presented to college athletes and businesses in this historic time that will forever change college athletics," MacWilliams said in a statement.
Fernandes played his first season for coach Matt McCall after transferring from Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference. The rising junior from Mattapoisett is the top returning scorer (11.1 points) for the Minutemen, and at 5-foot-11, is also the top returning rebounder (4.2).
"I'm excited to begin to expand my personal brand and represent Five College Movers," said Fernandes.
While the NCAA has approved this interim step, the ultimate goal might just be some sort of federal legislation so every college and university is on the same playing field.
"NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located,” Division I Board of Directors chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State, said in a statement from the NCAA. “With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes.”