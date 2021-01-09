Carl Pierre did not have to stop and think when he was asked about being in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night and Wednesday with his University of Massachusetts teammates. He already had almost 48 hours to think about what had happened in our nation’s capital at the same time the Minutemen had gone there to play basketball.
“I think on a grand scale, it’s always going to be bigger than basketball. That was an historic day. We haven’t seen anything like that happen,” Pierre said. “I think it just highlights, like I’ve been saying, the different treatment of people based on skin color. I think we all know that if African-Americans were out there protesting, whether it was peaceful or not, it would have been a much different outcome than those who were protesting the other day.”
Pierre, his teammates and the coaching staff led by Matt McCall were thrust into the middle of the maelstrom when they all arrived at their Washington hotel on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s game against George Washington. That game was, of course, eventually cancelled when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew.
It was a tough position to put a group of college students in. I couldn’t tell you how I might have responded. But in a Zoom call with reporters Friday afternoon, McCall was asked about his team’s arrival in D.C. The fourth-year coach said that he couldn’t have been any happier with how his team responded.
“Our hotel had this kind of indoor-outdoor bar area, and there were several people outside when our bus pulled up. [They] started screaming, started chanting, started saying things directly at our players,” McCall said. “The character that came out from our guys was second to none. It’s not easy to just sit there and not say anything back, not respond and not retaliate. Our guys grabbed their bags and went straight into the hotel.
“I couldn’t have been more proud. Of any win we had, any basket being scored, the fact that our guys showed that level of character shows me that when they’re done playing this game, that group of young men are going to be a part of everything that’s going to be right in this country and fixing everything that’s wrong.”
The Minutemen next hit the basketball court for a 4 p.m. Saturday game with La Salle. That’s the same La Salle Team that Tre Mitchell torched for 37 points in an 85-66 win for the Minutemen in the home of cheesesteaks and soft pretzels. With the rematch coming on the heels of the trip to D.C., Pierre said that the chance to get back on the court is something the UMass senior and his teammates are looking forward to.
“Being back now, it’s definitely a welcoming thing to be focusing on basketball,” Pierre said. “It’s kind of a way to relieve the tension and stress in regards to what’s going on right now.”
It’s still the first game of 2021 for the Minutemen, who had a Jan. 2 game with Saint Louis postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and then Wednesday’s game was also postponed. The Minutemen will have played one game in 19 days.
“It’s about controlling what you can control,” Tre Mitchell said during the Friday Zoom call. “A lot of things, obviously, we can’t affect the outcome. The one thing we can affect is our mindset and how we approach things.”
Just prior to the 4 p.m. tipoff of the game, which will be televised nationally on the NBC Sports Network (Channel 44 on your Spectrum cable), the players will make their feelings known.
“We plan on taking a knee before the tipoff,” Mitchell said. “We spoke about doing it during the national anthem, but being that the anthem isn’t broadcast, people wouldn’t see the statement that we’re trying to make. We decided that before the tipoff, that’s what we’re going to do.
“I believe we’re wearing our ‘Black Lives Matter’ warmups also.”
The players have the complete support of the coaches.
“I think it’s powerful,” said McCall, when asked about players responding to national issues. “Obviously, tomorrow’s game will be on national television. I think when you have a platform to show what you stand for, I think it’s powerful. That’s what we’ll have tomorrow at 4 o’clock. I support our players 1,000 percent and I’m very proud of them.”