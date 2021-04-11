Bobby Trivigno did not think very long about the question. Two years ago, when the University of Massachusetts was playing for an NCAA Division I hockey championship, the left wing from Setauket, N.Y., on Long Island, was in street clothes.
"Just where I was two years ago to now, as far as emotionally," he said, "is worlds of difference."
Trivigno was on the ice and scored the final goal for UMass in a 5-0 dismantling of St. Cloud State that won the Minutemen their first-ever NCAA hockey championship. Two years ago, it was a completely different story.
Trivigno had been suspended for the 2019 national championship game because of a hit the NCAA determined after-the-fact to be illegal. Trivigno was not penalized in the 2019 semifinal win over Denver. After reviewing the tape, the NCAA made that determination.
"I'm just so grateful I got to play and be a part of this amazing team, amazing program, amazing school," he said. "I'm just grateful for everything."
Trivigno, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four, is a first-team American Hockey Coaches Association Division I East First-Team All-American, one of two All-Americans on the UMass team. Defenseman Zac Jones was named to the East's second team.
He was asked about the difference from four years ago to now, and the culture that head coach Greg Carvel rebuilt from the ground up.
"I know we're the players," Trivigno said in a late Saturday night video press conference, "but he deserves a lot of credit. He built this program from the ground up. The amount of work he puts in behind the scenes, recruiting players, pre-scouts, making sure all the boys are ready to play is surreal."
UMass captain Jake Gaudet was asked the same question about culture and Carvel's vision.
"I think for a lot of us that came in and were recruited by Carvel when the team had five wins, he had a dream to bring it to the national level or competing at a national level and building a culture of really good kids that work really hard and are high character," said Gaudet, a senior center from Ottawa. "I think the rest has taken care of itself."
Gaudet, Trivigno and the rest of the Minutemen flew home from Pittsburgh on Sunday and were met by several hundred UMass students and fans when the team bus returned from Barnes Airport in Westfield to the Mullins Center. Those fans were there to celebrate the championship and the culture built at UMass.
"We say this all the time — it's easy to go from the bottom to the middle, and even close to the top," Carvel said. "It's really hard to get to the top and then even harder to sustain it. So we'll have our work cut out for us. And we had that hunger after losing two yeas ago, and now the challenge is to maintain it.
"Everybody will be gunning for us now, and that's great."
Anyone who was not in PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh or watching live Saturday night, saw a box score that had one team dominate pretty much from beginning to end. There was one scary moment for UMass Nation. It came in the first period when St. Cloud State winger Veeti Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, broke in on the UMass goal and ripped a shot that beat goalie Filip Lindberg. Fortunately for Lindberg and the Minutemen, the puck rattled off the crossbar and never went in.
Had the puck gone in, the Minutemen would have been down 1-0, and maybe things are different.
What was also interesting about that situation is that both Miettinen and Lindberg grew up in Espoo, Finland, and were one-time teammates.
"I saw he was coming down and I knew he was going to take the shot," Lindberg said Saturday night, "because if he scored, he would not let me forget that. I was kind of taking him and not the other guy. He has a good shot.
"I'm going to thank the crossbar for that one."
Shortly after Miettinen hit the post, freshman defenseman Aaron Bohlinger scored his first collegiate goal, finishing off a two-on-none with right wing Ryan Sullivan. The duo sprung free because St. Cloud defenseman Seamus Donohue lost an edge and collided with defense partner Nick Perbix.
When Reed Lebster converted a pass from Cal Kiefiuk with just over a minute remaining in the first period, UMass had what turned out to be an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
"Our depth has been a huge reason why we made it to the game tonight," Gaudet said. "I'm so happy for these guys to put pucks in the net, they completely deserve it. We wouldn't be here without a solid four-line team, and we have six great D that play outstanding and a great goalie."
Ultimately, though, it all comes back to the coach behind the bench and his staff.
"He's unbelievable at having a vision in the whole program. He's really intense with our team. He pushes us to be the best we can be, but he also understands how to manage our team effectively," Gaudet said of Carvel. "He's built a culture of like-minded people that work really hard and they're willing to push themselves and learn from mistakes, and try to put the best product of hockey on the ice and in the community in Amherst."
To say this was a difficult run might be an understatement. After all, Carvel's team was sidelined from Jan. 30 to Feb. 23 because of COVID-19 issues on campus that also shut down the basketball programs. None of those athletic programs had issues with the virus during that time.
Carvel was also mourning the loss of his father-in-law, Edmund Gettier, who was a Philosophy professor at UMass for 35 years, and was mourning the loss of Maine hockey coach and former UMass assistant Red Gendron.
"I tell you what, I'm completely spent," Carvel said before he left the dais in his video conference. "The whole COVID has been tough on everybody. It's been demanding, and you run on adrenaline through these times. We have all gone through it. We've all had a rough time with it. I shouldn't be complaining. We just won a national championship. But it's been a grind. Even winning every night and winning championships. It's tough to maintain that, and again, I'm extremely proud of our kids. They were so consistent all year. Every day. And that's why they're champions. They do everything right all the time, everything we ask of them. But they haven't seen their parents in eight months. I think, hopefully, they all get to go home on Monday and see family and finish out school the right way.
"But I know I'm going to go hide out for a few weeks here and reset."