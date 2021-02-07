The University of Massachusetts had its biggest win of the 2020-21 season, and perhaps the biggest win of coach Matt McCall's tenure on Saturday night when the a short-handed Minutemen team won going away at Rhode Island. It's turning out that the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming the team's toughest foe.
On Sunday morning, the university announced that the school has raised the campus risk level to a High Risk status "Due to the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst revealed at the campus's symptomatic and asymptomatic testing sites," a statement from the school read when it was released on Sunday.
The statement said that the High Risk designation was set to start on Sunday at 2 p.m., and is expected to last for two weeks. The High Risk status will be lifted when the situation improves. All games and practices for UMass' athletic teams are on pause for those two weeks. The statement said that this did not directly involve any athletic team.
"To many of you these may seem like drastic measures, but faced with the surge in cases we are experiencing in our campus community, we have no choice but to take these steps," UMass Amherst chancellor Kumble Subbaswammy wrote in a letter to the campus. "By acting aggressively now, we are confident we can contain this surge and more quickly return to normal operations, including a resumption of in-person classes and organized student activities. Our extensive planning process anticipated the possibility of this occurrence, and we are prepared to take swift and decisive action to protect our community. Be assured that in all we do, the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are of paramount concern."
It not only includes the UMass teams that are currently involved in competition, but includes spring sports teams that are beginning to ramp up their practice schedule in preparation for a spring season. The men's and women's soccer teams, scheduled to play a spring season, will also delay the start of their seasons. The UMass men will have to reschedule three early-season games, including one against Syracuse.
As far as the major winter sports, only men's basketball has yet to surpass any minimum postseason requirements. The women's basketball team is 10-5, while the men's hockey team is 11-5-3, amidst a Hockey East-only schedule. The women's basketball team has already played enough games to qualify for an NCAA Tournament.
According to a release from the NCAA, "Teams will meet sport sponsorship requirements and be considered for NCAA championship selection if they play 13 games, which represents a 50 percent reduction of the current minimum. For NCAA championship consideration, all 13 games must be against another Division I opponent."
McCall's Minutemen are, as of Sunday, 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. UMass is tied for second in the conference standings, a half-game behind 7-2 St. Bonaventure. With 11 games having been played, UMass would need to play only two more contests to become NCAA-eligible.
With the two-week campus High Risk status, the Minutemen have potentially lost four games — Tuesday's game versus Dayton, Feb. 12 at VCU (a recently rescheduled game), Feb. 14 against St. Bonaventure and Feb. 20 at Duquesne.
UMass has two men's games after that, Feb. 24 at Saint Joseph's and March 3 against Richmond. Adding to that are four earlier games that have not been played.
Assuming the High Risk status ends in two weeks, UMass would have two weeks to play as many as eight games. That, of course, would not fit into the calendar.
Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, speaking back on Jan. 28, when the conference announced it would move its men's hoop tournament to Richmond, Va., was asked about how seeding of the tournament might go if every team has not played an equal number of games. As of Sunday, UMass had played eight conference games. Saint Louis has only played three A-10 games, while Rhode Island and Duquesne have played 13 and 11 games, respectively.
"[Assistant commissioner Drew Dickerson] and our media, sports information statisticians have been benchmarking a lot of the percentage-type statistical comparisons that can be implemented," she said, "to be able to make any final decisions as far as where a team would be seeded or if in fact, would qualify for the championship based on the number of games they were able to complete as well as the number of conference contests they were able to complete."