It was just about a year ago when the University of Massachusetts had arrived in Brooklyn as the No. 8 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Minutemen were ready to play No. 9 VCU when the world, as they knew it, came to a stop.
"The COVID talk had started," UMass coach Matt McCall said. "I remember taking our team into the Barclays Center the day before the game just so they could see it. Fordham was playing [George Washington]. We stayed probably 10 minutes inside an empty arena. I remember the night before the game, what happened with the Thunder game, obviously because of my relationship with Coach [Billy] Donovan. I spent the rest of the night wondering if we were even going to play. I was up all night, constantly checking Twitter and the internet to see if the game was going to transpire."
As we all now know, the Minutemen got to the Barclays Center on March 12, and fairly quickly, turned around to return to Amherst after the Atlantic 10 canceled its tournament following news that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive.
"We were walking down the tunnel out onto the floor and our director of basketball operations, Brian Grossman, just said to me that they had canceled the Big 12 and the SEC," McCall said. "I said I don't even know if the ball's going to get thrown up."
The Minutemen are ready for their 2021 A-10 Tournament debut. It will be inside the Robins Center on the University of Richmond campus, and the No. 5 seed will take on 13th-seeded Saint Joseph's. The Hawks beat No. 12 La Salle 72-66 in one of two opening round games on Tuesday. The UMass-Saint Joe's game will be the second game Wednesday, and tipoff is set for 1 p.m. NBCSN will have a live broadcast.
While McCall and practically the entire travel party was in Brooklyn last year, Noah Fernandes was in Fort Worth, Texas, waiting to get going in the American Athletic Conference tourney. Fernandes was playing for Wichita State, and the Shockers were due to play Friday the 13th, against the winner of the UConn-Tulane game.
"I remember we got to our hotel rooms, and then we had [weight] lifts the next morning," Fernandes said, referring to March 12. "We got our lift in, and right when we finished our lift, they had announced it was canceled. I remember all morning, the Big 12 got canceled. When we were going to our lift, we were waiting to see what was going to happen and if the American was going to let us play. It ended up being canceled, and we went home the next day. I ended up coming back home to Massachusetts."
Unless there is something on the immediate horizon coming, the Hawks and the Minutemen will tee it up in the second of four games that make up the second round.
The Minutemen (7-6, 6-4 Atlantic 10) came off a four-game shut down and lost their last two games. One of those losses was a 21-point hammering by Saint Louis on Monday night.
"Today in practice, it was strictly about competing," McCall said during a Zoom call with reporters. "There was nothing else we needed to do other than compete. The team that plays with the most effort tomorrow is going to win the game, that's the bottom line. We needed to compete, and we competed hard for about an hour. It was one of the better practices that we've actually had. I feel good about where we're at."
Coach Billy Lange's Hawks jumped into the season with a most challenging schedule. The Hawks lost in overtime to Auburn and then, in order, lost to then-No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Villanova and No. 10 Tennessee. In the Tennessee game, Saint Joe's lost star guard Ryan Daly to an injury to his left (non-shooting) hand. Daly was out until Feb. 20. When he returned, the Hawks beat La Salle, Dayton and Richmond to end the regular season.
In the first game of the tournament, Daly had a game-high 23 points and added five rebounds in Saint Joe's 72-66 win over La Salle. Daly drained a deep 3-point shot from between the circles with 1 minute, 15 seconds left, giving the Hawks a two-possession lead. There were five seconds on the shot clock when the ball went through the goal. In those last four games, Daly is averaging 23 points per game.
Freshman Jordan Hall had 17 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joe's on Wednesday, while redshirt junior Taylor Funk had 12 points and seven boards. Hall was one of the top recruits out of metro-Philadelphia, playing for Philadelphia Catholic League power Neumann-Goretti.
UMass competed against seven different Atlantic 10 teams during this 2020-21 season unlike any other. Saint Joseph's was not one of them.
"That's a great question," Daly said during a postgame Zoom conference, when asked about playing a team the Hawks hadn't seen.
"We obviously have no familiarity with them. I know their roster," he said. "Obviously, everything starts with Tre Mitchell. He's a very talented sophomore. I think Carl Pierre is a great shooter and I think the two guards they have — Fernandes and [Javohn] Garcia are pretty good. We're going to definitely need to rest our bodies tonight and be real sharp in the film [study] tonight, because we're going to have all these different coverages for Tre Mitchell. We definitely have to be locked in on that. Everything goes through him.
"If we limit him, we'll see what happens."