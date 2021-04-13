Zac Jones gets to leave Amherst as an NCAA champion. Now, he's hoping that sometime soon, the New York Rangers can win a Stanley Cup.
Jones, who anchored the University of Massachusetts defense that helped claim the NCAA Division I hockey championship over the weekend, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday morning. That came just three days after the Minutemen claimed their first-ever hockey title with a 5-0 win over St. Cloud State Saturday night in Pittsburgh. He was a third-round pick of the Rangers back in 2019. Jones was drafted after a successful career with Tri-City of the U.S. Hockey League.
The move came as a little bit of a surprise to UMass coach Greg Carvel.
"You think you'd get used to it. I didn't expect Jones to sign," Carvel said. "We had a three-year plan for him. The same with [defenseman Matthew] Kessel, the same with [San Jose Sharks wing John] Leonard. That was a little surprising. I don't know what transpired, because he said many times he was coming back. But when you win the whole thing and you're an All-American and you play really well, you put yourself in a situation where you get to make that decision.
"I respect his decision. I love him as a kid. He's one of the best players I've ever coached."
Jones, 20, had nine goals and 15 assists for UMass in 2020-21, with a plus-17 rating. The native of Glen Allen, Va., was named to the American Hockey Coaches Association East All-America team and was a second team selection.
"I would have loved to have him back for another year," Carvel said. "It may have been a little easier to repeat" as NCAA champions.
He ranked second among all college hockey defensemen in goals, was third in the nation in points, and was tied for eighth in the country in assists.
The 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pounder skated in 61 career collegiate games over two seasons with UMass (2019-20 and 2020-21), registering 12 goals and 35 assists for 47 points, along with a plus-29 rating and 32 penalty minutes.
“Obviously there’s a familiarity with him from my end of it, but this is a guy we’ve thought a lot of since we drafted him and then suddenly went on to have a great college career,” Rangers coach David Quinn told the New York Post.
Quinn is also familiar with UMass hockey. He coached at Boston University for five seasons before being hired to coach the Blueshirts. Quinn is also a BU graduate.
“It’s day by day, we’ll see how he adapts, see how he adjusts," Quinn said to the Post, in discussing if and when Jones might get on the ice at Madison Square Garden. "There’s not a lot of practice time, so it’s going to be hard to evaluate him in a lot of ways at the pro level but we’re going to do the best we can and if we feel he gives us an indication he can help us, he’ll play.”
Jones is the first Minuteman to leave the program. Two other NHL Draft picks could get the same kind of offer Jones did and then sign with an NHL team. Defenseman Matthew Kessel was a fifth-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2020, while goalie Filip Lindberg was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Minnesota Wild.
Two others, center Philip Lagunov and goalie Matt Murray, have entered the NCAA's Transfer Portal. Lagunov had declared his decision on social media. Carvel dropped Murray's name during a Tuesday video conference with reporters.
"As you guys have seen, we've had good players come through," Carvel said. "We'll try to replace them with another good player.'