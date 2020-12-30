No loss is a good loss, but some sting more than others. Wednesday night's loss is going to leave a mark.
Wednesday's 93-92, double-overtime defeat at the hands of George Mason at the Mullins Center could be one of those games that UMass head coach Matt McCall looks back on in time and says it was a season-altering moment. Despite the disappointment, the fourth-year head coach wasn't quite ready to head down that road.
"There's a lot of basketball left to be played," a disappointed McCall said after the game. "Our kids fought. We had many, many opportunities there. I give our players a lot of credit. We showed some resiliency at times. Obviously, there are different possessions where we'd like to get a stop and we didn't come up with those stops. Too often, we put the game into the officials' hands, and the officials made calls for George Mason and not for us."
UMass is now 2-3, and falls to 1-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It was the A-10 opener for George Mason, and the Patriots improve their overall record to 5-2.
UMass shot 25-65 FG, 10-30 from 3, 32-44 from the foul line. Minutemen were outrebounded 47-42, George Mason had 44 points in the paint to 22 for UMass. Patriots had 53, count 'em, 53 bench points.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 31, 2020
"That is hugely important for us," GMU head coach Dave Paulsen said, when asked about making multiple comebacks to win. "Certainly, we want to play where we go wire-to-wire and we play great all the way through. To be able to bounce back, to scratch, to claw, to get some timely baskets against a really good team on the road is phenomenal."
One of those momentum calls came with eight seconds left in regulation. Mason freshman Tyler Kolek was fouled by T.J. Weeks as the Patriot guard was attempting a 3-point shot. He made all three foul shots, tying the game at 62. UMass couldn't get a final shot off, sending the game into overtime.
The play that opened the door to overtime, however, came about a minute earlier. Kolek hit a 3-point shot off the inbounds with 1:04 left and Paulsen, the former Williams College player and coach, called time out.
After the time out, UMass freshman guard Ronnie DeGray III, tried to throw a home run pass. The ball never landed inbounds, so George Mason had it under its hoop. Jordan Miller, who had a game-high 26 points, got away from Javohn Garcia for a layup. Miller was fouled and made the three-point play.
"That's an option if he's open," McCall said of the home run pass. "What we're trying to do is get some movement and drag some of their defenders out of there, knowing they're going to press. We like to throw it to Tre [Mitchell] in the middle of the floor there after he 'X-cut' if off. We sent one guy long, one guy to a sideline and one guy to another sideline to open up the middle of the floor."
That didn't happen, and eventually, the teams played a pair of five-minute overtime periods.
In each overtime, UMass had an early lead before George Mason fought back. It was 73-66 with 3:04 left in the first overtime and the Patriots sent the game into a second OT on a trey by Jamal Hartwell II with seven seconds left.
In the second overtime, UMass scored the first six points of the game and had a 91-85 lead with 1:44 left. Like in regulation and the first overtime, the Minutemen could not close George Mason out. Hartwell, who was 4 for 5 from 3-point range, hit back-to-back treys after UMass turnovers, giving the Patriots a 92-91 lead. Hartwell had been 6 for 23 from long range going into the game.
George Mason's Bahaide Haidara fouled Mitchell with 14 seconds left, and Haidara was the fifth Patriot to foul out. Three starters, A.J. Wilson, Josh Oduro and Xavier Johnson all fouled out, as did Greg Calixte.
Time out UMass. 23 seconds left in the second OT. Mason 92, UMass 91. This will be a crushing loss for somebody— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 31, 2020
Mitchell, who had a team-high 23 points after scoring only four at halftime, made 1 of 2 from the line, tying the game, and Paulsen called time out. Miller, who was coming off a terrible 6-point, 2-rebound game in George Mason's 68-65 loss to Norfolk State, was fouled on a putback with 1.9 seconds left. He made the first of two free throws, and when the second rattled off the rim, the Minutemen did not have enough time to get off a good shot.
"It was, obviously, a great, great win," Paulsen said in a post-game Zoom call. "It showed incredible toughness. We battled back repeatedly. We were down [four] with [33] seconds left in regulation. We got down as much as seven in one of the overtimes. It's all a blur. We had foul trouble. Guys came up with big play after big play.
"I'm incredibly proud of our guys."
Four different Minutemen scored in double figures. Once again sophomore guard Noah Fernandes might have been first among equals. The Wichita State transfer had 19 points, eight defensive rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots, a steal and only two turnovers. In his last three games, Fernandes has 22 assists and only five turnovers.
Fernandes has 13 points, 8 rebouns, 5 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Five games in, he's my MVP— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 31, 2020
Mitchell had eight rebounds to go with his 23 points and was 10 for 13 from the foul line. Carl Pierre had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Weeks came off the bench to score 14 points. Weeks again had trouble from the field going 1 for 9 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from inside the arc. He was also 5 for 5 from the line.
Miller had 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting and he went 10 for 15 from the line. Kolek, who played for Mike Crotty's Middlesex Magic AAU program, had 19 points as did Hartwell off the bench.
The Minutemen were supposed to head out to Saint Louis for a Saturday game with the Billikens. Saint Louis had a positive COVID-19 test inside its program and put a pause on activities. The Billikens were scheduled to play Duquesne on Wednesday. Both that game and the UMass game will be made up.
"I think we played hard. I think we gave ourselves a chance to win the game," Pierre said.
So now, the Minutemen will wait to play at George Washington next Wednesday.
"We've got to get better," McCall said. "We've got to get back to practice and get back to work."
GEORGE MASON (93)
Kolek 6-4-19, Wilson 3-3-9, Oduro 4-0-8, Johnson 1-2-4, Green 0-0-0, Miller 8-10-26, Hartwell II 6-3-19, Haidara 4-0-8, Calixte 0-0-0, Polite 0-0-0. Totals 32-22-93.
MASSACHUSETTS (92)
Mitchell 6-10-23, Fernandes 5-7-19, Pierre 5-6-19, DeGray III 3-1-9, Garcia 2-1-6, Weeks 4-5-14, Walker 0-2-2, McCrory 0-0-0, Gasperini 0-0-0, Dominguez 0-0-0. Totals 25-32-92.
Halftime: UMass 28, George Mason 25. Regulation: Tied 62-62. First overtime: Tied 80-80. 3-point shooting: Mason 7-16 (Hartwell II 4-5), UMass 10-30 (Pierre 3-6). Rebounds: Mason 47 (Miller 7, Johnson 7), UMass 42 (Mitchell 8, Fernandes 8, DeGray III 8). Assists: Mason 19 (Miller 5), UMass 16 (Fernandes 5). Turnovers: Mason 18 (Calixte 3, Kolek 3, Johnson 3), UMass 16 (Mitchell 5). Fouls: Mason 34, UMass 28. Fouled out: Mason (Wilson Oduro, Johnson, Haidara, Calixte). UMass (Garcia).