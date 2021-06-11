It has been a pretty eventful offseason for the hockey coaches and players at the University of Massachusetts. Amidst comings and goings, the most important news came last Friday morning when the school announced that Greg Carvel, who coached the Minutemen to the school’s first-ever NCAA Division I hockey championship, has agreed to a new contract.
It’s a five-year rolling contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are very pleased to grow our investment in Greg Carvel and the national championship hockey program he has built in Amherst,” UMass athletics director Ryan Bamford said in a release. “Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has produced remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract affirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come. Under Greg’s continued charge, we believe our nationally-renowned program will remain a significant point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.”
The new contract runs from April 11, 2021 until April 10, 2026, and will have an additional year added on April 11 of each year. The deal also includes a substantially increased annual compensation package, salary increases based on team performance, new or increased academic and competitive performance bonuses and a new supplemental retirement contribution plan.
According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ data base of state employees, in 2020, Carvel earned $376,795.
“I have tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our hockey team over the past five years and I look forward to the continual elevation of our program over the life of this contract. I came to UMass because I believed the leadership and resources were in place to continually achieve national success. UMass has been a great fit for me and my family is excited that this contract will allow us to call Amherst our home for many years to come.”
The Minutemen were 20-5-4 in the 2020-21 season. They won their first-ever Hockey East Tournament title, beating UMass Lowell 1-0. In the NCAA Bridgeport Regional, the Minutemen downed Lake Superior State 5-1 and Bemidji State 4-0 to reach the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. There, UMass beat Minnesota-Duluth 3-2, on Garrett Wait’s goal at 14 minutes, 30 seconds of the first overtime period. In the championship game, UMass rolled past St. Cloud State 5-0 for the NCAA title.
There will be an adjustment on the UMass bench as well. Assistant coach Ben Barr left Amherst to become the head coach at Hockey East rival Maine. So former Williams College player Matt Lindsay will be coming to UMass to replace Barr.
Lindsey graduated from Williams in 2001 and has been an assistant coach at Division III Hobart and Utica before moving to Division I at Robert Morris, Princeton and Penn State. He arrives in Amherst from his stint with the Nittany Lions.
“He has a long track record of impressive recruiting which has resulted in championship-level teams at Penn State and Princeton,” Carvel said in a release announcing Lindsey’s hiring. “Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism with him to UMass and is known as one of the hardest working recruiters on the circuit.”
On the ice, the biggest news is that goalie Matt Murray has elected to return while Filip Lindberg, who backstopped the Minutemen to the NCAA title, has elected to turn professional. Not only that, but Lindberg, a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2019, will likely test the free agent waters on July 28.
The Minutemen have two graduate transfers coming in to play this fall in forwards Cam Donaldson of Cornell and Matt Baker of Dartmouth. Also transferring in is Denver University defenseman Slava Demin, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect. The fourth new Minuteman is forward Eric DeDobbelaer, who arrives from the Brantford 99ers, a Junior A team in the Ontario Hockey League.
And UMass officially announced this week that the younger brother of UMass’ Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar will be coming to play for Carvel in Amherst. Taylor Makar, a 6-foot-3 forward will be on campus for the fall. Taylor Makar is a left shot.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Makar family,” said Carvel in a statement. “Taylor is a big power forward who can play wing or center. He skates very well for a big player and has a great skill set to go along with his mobility. Taylor played junior hockey last year for the Brooks Bandits. His playing style fits perfectly with our team’s identity as will his size and his compete level.”
Makar played 104 games over four seasons with the Alberta Junior Hockey League team, totaling 61 points on 17 goals and 44 assists. As captain for the Bandits in 2020-21, the Calgary, Alberta native logged 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 16 contests and had 63 penalty minutes.