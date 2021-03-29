Fourteen practices and a spring football game. That's the schedule coach Walt Bell has set for the University of Massachusetts this spring.
The Minutemen will hit the field at McGuirk Alumni Stadium later today for the first of their 14 practices. UMass will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from March 30 until Thursday, April 29. The spring game is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at McGuirk.
Assuming things go according to plan, this will be the first time Bell has had a spring game in his tenure as UMass coach.
Two years ago, Bell had to cancel the game and run a final practice due to a lack of healthy bodies. Last year, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic not only shut down the UMass spring game, but shut down college sports running the gamut from baseball to track to spring football.
The schedule is actually being pushed back a week. Bell had told reporters after the February signing day festivities that spring practice would begin on March 23.
The other two FBS programs in New England, Boston College and Connecticut, have already begun their spring practice sessions. The Huskies did not play football in 2020, and were the first team back on the football field. Practices in Storrs began on March 4.
Boston College began its practices on March 16. Coach Jeff Hafley's Eagles will have 16 practices including the Eagles' spring game on April 24.
According to the University of Massachusetts athletics site, the spring practice roster has 85 names on it. That's compared to the 98 players who were on the roster at the close of the truncated 2020 season, during which the team went 0-4.
It does not, however, mean the numbers are down. Of the 22 players signed on December's early-signing day or in February, 15 were either high school seniors or prep school players, while five were Division I-FBS transfers and two came from the junior college ranks.
Most of those 15 players are still in high school. Only high schoolers Javon Batten, Phil Jeffs and Jordan Mahoney enrolled early. The other early enrollees are either D-I or junior college transfers. Two of the more prominent high schoolers, quarterback Brady Olson and linebacker Dominic Schofield, are playing in the Massachusetts Fall II season. Olson and Schofield are teammates at Milford High School.
The Minutemen also left a couple of slots open, and filled one with wide receiver Rico Arnold. Arnold is a 6-foot-1, 184-pound wideout from Athens, Ga., who transfers to UMass from Charlotte.
In two seasons at Charlotte, Arnold caught 25 passes for 338 yards and a touchdown. He played in 2018 and 2020 at Charlotte, missing 2019 after suffering a season-ending injury in preseason camp. He played in a 49-31 UMass win over Charlotte back on Sept. 22, 2018, catching 3 passes for 43 yards.