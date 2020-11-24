The University of Massachusetts football team wraps up its 2020 season on Black Friday.
The Minutemen will travel Thursday to Lynchburg, Va., for a game against Liberty, and perhaps the biggest issue facing the Minutemen is how to put points on the board.
UMass (0-3) has only scored 10 offensive points in three games. The Minutemen were shut out at Georgia Southern, scored 10 points in a 51-10 loss at Marshall, and managed only a safety when defensive back Tanner Davis blocked a punt out of the end zone in Friday's 24-2 defeat at Florida Atlantic.
It won't be any easier this Friday when the Minutemen play a Liberty team that is 8-1 and lost its first game of the season last Saturday at North Carolina State.
After the UMass-FAU game on Friday, Bell was asked about his team's offensive performance. The second-year coach did not mince words.
"Offensively, that was as embarrassing an outing as I've seen," Bell said. "It will be resolved."
So, when Bell appeared on a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters, he was asked what had been resolved.
"With a short turnaround, we're going to wait and just try to focus on what we can do to give ourselves a chance," Bell said. "We've got to play better at quarterback. We've got to play better up front. We've got to stop playing two-man football.
"Once the season is over, we'll move forward from that."
Would there be any changes in the depth chart?
"We're still kind of in the middle of practice week. We've got some competing to do," he said, "but as of right now, we'll be status quo."
That would, apparently, include the quarterback rotation where freshman Will Koch has been the starter since the Marshall game and redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro has been the backup. Josiah Johnson, who was in the quarterback rotation with Koch and senior Mike Fallon in the opener, is now back at tight end. Johnson was one of the few bright spots in the offense, making some nice blocks, including one that sprung running back Ellis Merriweather for a 14-yard gain. That was Merriweather's longest run from scrimmage this year.
Koch, who was 12 for 19 for 99 yards and a touchdown against Marshall, was 12 of 22 for 67 yards in the FAU game.
Bell was asked about those offensive issues.
"To be really frank and really honest, but not to boil it down to one thing," he said, "from a quarterback standpoint, from a throw-and-catch standpoint, they're starting to see how hard it is to prepare a young quarterback with no fall camp, with no spring football. To me, that was very evident in the last game, how many times we didn't connect the dots. You've got a true freshman with no fall camp and 13 days to get ready to play his first game.
"We've got to improve at the quarterback position and that's going to come through repetition."
Looking back on last week's 24-2 loss at Florida Atlantic, Bell reiterated what he had said following the game, that defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo and the players on that side of the ball did a good job.
"I thought our defense played really well. If it's not for three plays, I'd say it has a chance to be a one-score game. On all three of those plays, we're either A., there to make a play or B., don't handle it as we did on the rest of those plays," Bell said. "We were able to pressure the quarterback. Coach Restivo had a great plan. We held up on the back end, with the exception of one or two plays. I'm proud of the defense."
The performance of the UMass defense against FAU was something that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said he noticed as well.
"Defensively, they're a lot better than they were last year," Freeze said, referring to a 63-21 win for the Flames in Amherst. It was a game where Liberty had 730 yards in total offense and quarterback Buckshot Calvert was 20 of 27 for 474 yards and four touchdowns.
"I'm happy for Coach Bell, but I hated to see that," said Freeze, who is in his second year. "They're doing some good things. They're playing a lot of good man coverage and they're athletic there. We have to get ready to play and score some points. But they're definitely improved on the defensive side."