The University of Massachusetts football team passed the halfway point of its spring football season earlier this week. There are still six practices and the spring game ahead on the calendar.
So, how does head coach Walt Bell think his team has progressed in spring ball? Are they ahead of where he'd like? Are they behind?
"Physically, we are ahead of where I thought we would be," Bell said. "Even though a majority of the teams got to play a full season, and actually were back in June and July with a real strength and conditioning program. We didn't get any of that and we only played four games. A.T., Antonio Turner, our strength coach, has done an incredible job getting our guys physically ready.
"There are 24-period practices where we are rolling in an unbelievable amount of reps. We are in unbelievably good shape."
Spring practice began March 30, and concludes on April 29. The spring game is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
The Minutemen have been practicing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday either at McGuirk Alumni Stadium or inside the practice bubble next door.
As to installing the systems and working on football, Bell said that the team is right where it needs to be at the midpoint of spring ball.
"The football stuff, that's really about where we thought we'd be. A new system on offense, and so many new faces and new personnel on defense, even though all of them are very talented and should help right away," Bell said during a mid-week video conference with reporters. "We are where we need to be as far as a football standpoint."
Bell is also taking on the offensive coordinator role for UMass this year. The question was asked about installing the new offense, and how quickly it is taking.
"The good news is that six weeks of weightlifting after a two-week stoppage, we had a lot of skill development, a lot of pre-spring. We basically were really sound and knew what was going on," the coach said. "We had a big head start there. Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7, we had a little more limited install but much more situationally aware. Practice 5 was third-and-medium. Practice 6 was third-and-long. [Practice 7] was third-and-short. Once you get past the first four or five days anyway, the install starts to slow down and it becomes much more situational.
"Everything that we'll need going into the summertime, we've done."
As to starters and whether those could be determined before or after May 1, Bell was non-committal, but quickly said that starting isn't what it used to be.
"I think that's really up in the air," he said. "Not to get on a soap box, but in modern college football, it's not like 22 guys play 75 plays any more. With the amount of personnel, the amount of flexibility the offense provides, the substitutions on defense — it takes 50 guys, it really does. That chart could say one defensive end, but when you get to certain personnel, there's going to be another defensive end in that game in a different package.
"Obviously, there's a pecking order and there are reasons guys go in there first, and we all understand that."