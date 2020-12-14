University of Massachusetts coach Walt Bell says he understands the perspective of where the football program is after his second season at the helm.
Bell, speaking to reporters on a post-season Zoom call last Friday, remains confident that the "negative perception" of the program will turn around.
"We were the youngest football team in 2019. It wouldn't surprise me if we were the youngest team in college football again this past year," he said. "What we're doing every single day is we're giving it water and fertilizer, and we're going to let this young group grow.
"We're going to get really good, really fast."
Bell used the growing of bamboo to illustrate the building of his program, from the planting of seeds to the daily tending of said seeds to the sprouting of the bamboo at least three years later.
"Right now, the way I look at it, we're being very mindful, very present. We're doing it the right way," he said. "We're doing everything we need to do with an incredibly young program to let that bamboo start to grow."
It is painfully obvious that 1-15 over one full and one four-game season has not gone well on the football field. Bell and his staff have a to-do list that, despite the disappointing record, hasn't changed much.
"The two main functions of a head football coach are accrue and recruit talent, and develop said talent," Bell said. "That's really the phase where we are right now, to make sure that we come out with the intended outcome on Dec. 16, and Feb. 3."
December 16 is the first day of the early-signing period, and Feb. 3 is the regular signing day.
"You're only able to add 25 at a time," Bell said. "The situation when we first got here is we had two scholarship D-tackles. We had seven scholarship O-linemen. Last year, you had to attack it by position group, because you can't do it all in one year or you end up being thin all the time. In this last class, we added six D-linemen, three linebackers, a bunch of back-end guys. It was really more of a focus on adding talent and versatility to the defense. On the offensive line is what we had to emphasize, just to get our scholarship numbers back to respectable. In this next class, there will be a little more emphasis on offensive skill, and continuing to work on the back end of our defense."
One area that Bell said he is looking forward to having a full year in order to develop players is at quarterback. Will Koch, a true freshman, and redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro started in three of UMass' four games. Koch started two games while Dzuro started the season finale because Koch had been injured.
Heading into the spring, the UMass head coach said there will be a battle for the top spot between Koch, Dzuro and freshman Zamar Wise. Wise, a late signee in 2020, spent the year as a receiver. He was recruited as a quarterback, and the 6-foot-2, 188-pounder from Newark, N.J., will be in the mix for 2021.
"He came as a quarterback. We got him really late in the process, honestly into the summer. In terms of installs virtually during the spring, he didn't have a spring with us and missed a lot," said Bell. "Him being the athlete that he was, he got 50-75 reps at receiver, caught a couple of passes. Now we'll have a real off-season to get him back to the quarterback position. We think he has a chance to be a good one."
Bell did add that there could be another incoming quarterback with the class that signs either on Wednesday or in February.
"I'm really excited to see those [three] guys develop," Bell said. "That's a huge part of quarterbacking, having a full spring and a real fall camp. Knowing that we got neither of those and [Koch and Dzuro] had to play in a really rushed setting. They have game tape. They both did good things. They both did bad things. There's plenty of room to grow."
With additions come subtractions. The coach was asked about defensive lineman Jake Byczko, linebacker Mike Ruane and quarterback Andrew Brito all entering the transfer portal. Byczko has already dropped anchor for a post-graduate season at Boston College. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim coaches defensive backs at BC, but was the defensive coordinator at UMass in Bell's first season. A fourth Minuteman, offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, is apparently going to cast his lot with pro football.
The UMass coach was asked if it is a bittersweet feeling to see those players, and perhaps others, testing the waters of the Transfer Portal.
"Not only because they were good football players for us, but they are really good kids as well. They made the decision to move on," Bell said. "It happens everywhere. There are teams with 13-14 guys in the portal. I think the average right now is like 5 1/2 for FBS football teams. It's part of it."