It has been some two months since Walt Bell and the University of Massachusetts football team had taken to a stadium's turf for a game. But Bell and his staff haven't had a ton of down time.
First it was the Dec. 16 Early Signing Day. Now, with the Feb. 3 signing day in front of them, the so-called revolving door to the Football Performance Center's coaching offices have been spinning.
Just in the last week, Bell has seen two members of his inaugural staff leave for other jobs. The coach, who is beginning his third season at the UMass helm, has brought in three to fill positions.
The most recent change comes as Matt Shadeed, the program's Director of Sports Performance, departs UMass for the same job at Division I South Alabama. Replacing Shadeed in Amherst is A.T. Turner, who joins the Minutemen after spending the last year as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Florida.
Turner and Bell worked together at the University of Maryland. Bell was the offensive coordinator at Maryland from 2016-17, and Turner worked for the Terrapins from 2016-18. Turner also spent time at Mississippi State and Iowa State.
"I believe in Coach Bell's vision for this program and am excited to continue to build upon the culture and standards he has set for this program," Turner said in a statement.
Shadeed, whose connection to Bell came when they both worked at Arkansas State, will be returning to the South to work for another coach he is connected to.
Kane Wommack was named the head coach at South Alabama back in December. Wommack had been the defensive coordinator for Tom Allen at Indiana before heading to South Alabama.
"He is a diligent student of his craft and will captivate our players with his conductive energy," Wommack said in a statement. "Having worked with Matt firsthand on staff together, I have seen the transformational impact he will have on our players."
Shadeed and Wommack worked together at the University of Mississippi. Wommack was a graduate assistant coach when Shadeed was an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2012-13.
UMass, meanwhile, made the hiring of offensive line coach Alex Miller official. The Minutemen also announced the promotion of Dan Carrel from an analyst position to linebackers coach.
Carrel was the inside linebackers coach at New Mexico in 2019, and coached outside linebackers at the University of Houston in 2017 and 2018.
Miller comes back to UMass, where he played from 2003-2006. He participated in the 2006 Division I-AA National Championship game under then-head coach Don Brown, who is now the defensive coordinator at the University of Arizona.
Miller spent the last 10 years as the offensive line coach at Division I-FCS New Hampshire. He will supervise the O-line at UMass and be the team's run game coordinator. He held that position for the previous five years at UNH.
The new offensive line coach replaces, in essence, two coaches. Jim Jackson and Micah James were co-offensive line coaches to begin the 2020 season. Midway through the year, Bell dismissed Jackson and made James the lone OL coach. James reportedly is heading to work for Butch Jones at Arkansas State, where James was a graduate assistant. But Arkansas State has not made any announcement on that.
According to the UMass website, the promotion of Carrel will give the Minutemen three assistants on the defensive side of the ball working with linebackers. Defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo is also listed as a linebackers coach, while Cato June is still on the site as the outside linebackers coach.
———
Another former UMass football player just got a major coaching promotion.
Adam Breneman, who was a graduate assistant working with tight ends at Arizona State University this fall, has been named the school's tight ends coach.
"One of my responsibilities as a football coach is to develop young coaches in the profession," ASU head coach, and former New York Jets coach, Herm Edwards said in a statement. "I am pleased to be able to promote Adam to the position of tight ends coach. Adam is one of the brightest young coaches in our business. He's very smart and super enthusiastic. He's proven to be a tireless recruiter, which is a relationship-based area."
The Mechanicsburg, Pa., native was a two-time John Mackey Award semifinalist, an award given to the top tight end in the country. Breneman left UMass as one of the top tight ends in program history, enjoying an extremely productive two-year career after transferring from Penn State. He compiled 134 receptions, a school-record 1,572 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 23 career games with the Minutemen.
Breneman had a breakout junior season in which he emerged as one of the top tight ends in the country, catching 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He managed to nearly match his production in one less game as a senior, making 64 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns.
Breneman later came back to UMass, and was a part-time member of the television broadcast crew, as the sidelines reporter.